Why Pharmaceutical Companies in Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market are Betting Big on R&D

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market. Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe. According to a study by The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition an estimated 55% rise is expected in the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer by 2035. According to the Cancer Statistics in 2020, published by the American Cancer Society', about 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 deaths were expected in USA. Thus, the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer cases across the globe drives the ovarian cancer drugs market growth. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global ovarian cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2020 to $1.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. It also said that the market is expected to reach $3.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.3%. Active biotech companies in the market this week include BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV), Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX).

MarketsAndMarkets said: "The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. Drug manufacturing companies in the industry are increasingly innovating and developing combination drugs to treat ovarian cancer drugs. Combination drugs consists of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are combined into a single dosage form to treat complex medical conditions. The pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer drugs market are investing on the research and development of innovative products such as combination drugs to reduce manufacturing costs, increase compliance and efficiency, improve medication concordance, increase profitability and reduce side effects."

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV.CNQ) BREAKING NEWS: BIOVAXYS CANCER VACCINE MANUFACTURING PARTNER BIO ELPIDA REACHES BIOPRODUCTION MILESTONE - BioVaxys Technology Corp. ("BioVaxys") announced today that cancer vaccine manufacturing partner Bio Elpida in Lyon, France, has reached major milestones in the development of the bioproduction process for BVX-0918A, BioVaxys' ovarian cancer vaccine and is beginning the next phase of manufacturing process development.

Bio Elpida has completed the technology process transfer with BioVaxys and started the development phase using a Quality by Design ("QbD") approach which includes establishing the control methods and manufacturing process development. In parallel, as Bio Elpida further prepares for GMP manufacturing of BVX-0918A, the preparation of the new manufacturing facility is ongoing and on schedule. The next step is the vaccine process validation using donated tumor samples obtained following surgical excision from ovarian cancer patients.

Bio Elpida President Gilles Devillers says that "This major step is essentially a 'dry-run' for manufacturing the vaccine and preparation for GMP production. Although there is significant know-how required to produce a GLP process that has been contributed by both BioVaxys and Bio Elpida, production of GMP-grade vaccine is about validation, proving sterility, quality control, etc., which must all be extremely well documented for regulatory authorities."

BVX-0918A is headed for a planned Phase I clinical trial in Spain early next year with BioVaxys' EU commercial partner Procare Health Iberia.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kovan stated, "Today's news represents a significant manufacturing milestone for BioVaxys and follows on the back of the news earlier this week that our CDMO partner WuXi Biologics has completed the synthesis of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein for our BVX-0320 and CoviDTH programs, further demonstrating the outstanding strength of our bioproduction partners while serving as a testimony to the operational and executional capacity of BioVaxys." CONTINUED... Read this full release and more news for BioVaxys Technology at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-biov/

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, recently announced the presentation of updated positive data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish study, a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Leap's anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01, in combination with tislelizumab, BeiGene Ltd.'s anti-PD-1 antibody, and chemotherapy, in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ), at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, September 17, 2021 to discuss preliminary results from the study.

The Company announced positive initial data from the DisTinGuish study on Monday, September 13, 2021 based on 25 G/GEJ patients enrolled in the trial that showed DKN-01 in combination with tislelizumab and chemotherapy as first-line therapy was well tolerated with compelling activity. The results presented at the ESMO Congress today included additional patient data stratified by tumoral PD-L1 expression levels based on visually-estimated combined positive score (vCPS), showing that robust objective clinical responses can be achieved from this combination regimen independently of PD-L1 expression.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, recently announced results of a new study showing that local treatment in vivo with INTASYL can cure tumors and generate systemic tumor immunity that is both durable and tumor specific. These data, which were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021, highlight the potential of the Company's INTASYL technology in direct therapeutic applications.

The study was performed to show the synergistic activity of co-targeting PD-1 and BRD4 with one INTASYL formulation (PH-3861) in a preclinical in vivo hepatocellular carcinoma model. The results show that up to 83% of the animals treated with PH-3861 had a complete response when treated at low doses, namely doses suboptimal for monotherapy. Moreover, this treatment induced a durable and specific systemic anti-tumor immune response, without requiring further treatment.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) recently announced positive results from the Company's Phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in 37 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease (ILD). ATYR1923 was safe and well-tolerated at all doses with no drug-related serious adverse events or signal of immunogenicity. Additionally, the study demonstrated consistent dose response for ATYR1923 on key efficacy endpoints and improvements compared to placebo, including measures of steroid reduction, lung function, sarcoidosis symptom measures and inflammatory biomarkers.

Researchers from Pangu and HKUST were instrumental in discovering a splice variant of histidyl-tRNA synthetase (HARS) that liberates a smaller, extracellular signaling domain from the full-length tRNA synthetase shown to modulate the immune system. ATYR1923 is a fusion protein comprised of this domain fused to the FC region of a human antibody.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX), recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02, a drug candidate intended to treat cystic fibrosis patients with nonsense mutations. ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in CF patients affected by nonsense mutations in the CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) gene for whom there are no effective disease modifying therapies. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity, and Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are delighted to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ELX-02 as the need for patients remains significant. The ability to have greater access to the FDA and their guidance on the regulatory pathway for ELX-02 can help provide the ability to work with the urgency needed on behalf of CF patients with nonsense mutations," said Sumit Aggarwal, President and CEO of Eloxx.

