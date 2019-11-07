Why Johns Hopkins Medicine has Just Begun to Research Psilocybin Mushrooms

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This has been a big year for psilocybin mushrooms, with Denver and Oakland legalizing its use. While the federal government still classifies it as dangerous, clinical evidence reveals that it does hold medicinal and therapeutic properties for the treatment of depression, alcohol addiction and many psychological disorders. Experts at Johns Hopkins recently launched the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, for example. The U.S. FDA granted "breakthrough status" to COMPASS Pathways' psilocybin-assisted therapy just last year, which allows the FDA to assist in the development of a promising drug to treat serious illnesses. Even researchers at New York University found psilocybin mushrooms caused a "rapid and sustained" reduction in anxiety and depression in patients with cancer, as reported by the Financial Post . As excitement builds, it's opening a range of opportunity for companies that have already established launching cannabis products including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF), Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL)(OTCQX:CRLBF), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that on November 6, 2019 Yield Growth closed an agreement to license 126 product formulas to subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs. As part of the closing, Flourish Mushroom Labs made the first payment of $1,800,000 due under the license agreement with the issuance to Yield Growth of 90,000,000 common shares of Flourish Mushroom Labs issued at a deemed value of $0.02 per share. The shares are subject to escrow provisions pursuant to NP 46-201 and will be released as follows: 10% on the completion of an initial public offering by Flourish Mushroom Labs, and the balance of shares released over a 36-month term after an initial public offering. The Yield Growth licensed formulas may be used in foods, beverages, personal care, skin care, cosmetic and other wellness products that are infused with functional mushrooms or psilocin or psilocybin (magic mushrooms) or any combination thereof. In consideration for the non-exclusive 50-year license, Flourish Mushroom Labs has agreed to pay $3,000,000 to Yield Growth. The first payment of $1,800,000 has been made. The remaining sum of $1,200,000 may be paid in cash over 24 months, but if Flourish Mushroom Labs is successful in listing its stock on a Canadian stock exchange within 6 months, then $200,000 shall be deducted from the purchase price, and if a listing is achieved between 6-12 months, then $400,000 shall be deducted from the purchase price.

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE)(OTCQX:SPRWF) just announced that it has parted ways with its Chief Advocacy Officer, John Fowler . The Company wishes to thank Mr. Fowler for his years of dedication and strong contribution to Supreme Cannabis and his passion for the cannabis plant. Mr. Fowler was one of the original founders of Supreme Cannabis' flagship brand, 7ACRES, and is a strong believer in the cultivation of high-end cannabis. As a pioneer and passionate advocate for legalization, the Company knows Mr. Fowler will continue to be a strong contributor to the cannabis community. "We all wish John the best in his next endeavor and thank him for his commitment to the Company for the last four years. John recognized the value of high-quality cannabis at scale and was instrumental in the creation of 7ACRES," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO. "The Company and its strong management team is excited to continue its path to growth as a leader in differentiated cannabis brands and premium cultivation at scale, while exporting our team's vast knowledge and experience globally."

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL)(OTCQX:CRLBF) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in respect to Cresco Labs' pending acquisition of Tryke Companies. The waiting period, during which the Transaction could not be completed, expired without the issuance of a so-called "second request" by the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the "DOJ"). The Transaction is anticipated to close during the first half of 2020 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval from the States of Nevada, Arizona and Utah. "At Cresco, we embrace compliance. Obtaining this milestone is indicative of the hard work Cresco and other companies in the industry have been doing to work with regulators," said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder. Charlie Bachtell added, "This transaction represents the final major piece of our targeted footprint. Upon the closing of the Transaction, Cresco will have cultivation, processing, and retail assets in strategic and culturally significant legal states representing 71% of the U.S. addressable cannabis market. The Company's focus on distribution and brand building will enable it to continue to capture solid market share in each of these key states as legal markets continue to develop."

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30 , 2019 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-489-6528 from the U.S. and 629-228-0736 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, November 26, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S., or 404-537-3406 from international locations.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) noted the separately announced closing of the AUD$20 million initial public offering of Cronos Australia Limited . Under the offering, Cronos Australia issued 40 million new shares at an offering price of AUD$0.50 per share. Cronos Australia expects to start trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on a deferred settlement basis on November 7, 2019.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated thirty five six hundred dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by The Yield Growth Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com