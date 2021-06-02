Why Esports And Gaming Sites Are Betting on a Strong 2021

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year as the pandemic thrived, gamblers had to shift away from traditional methods… and it birthed a growth in Esports betting numbers, sites and players. Live esports betting has becoming a massive industry that is showing no signs of slowing for the next several years. Now, just like the online casinos in the world today, for esports betting, betting on this popular virtual sport has increased significantly in terms of both revenue and size. Especially during lockdown. Many players view esports betting as an attractive entertainment option. As a result, the industry's revenue in 2020 has rapidly increased by 500% compared to last year. An article in Esports-news.UK spoke of the advantages of Esports, saying: "When it comes to esports betting, you always have a tournament or game to bet on. Multiple bets allow you to combine multiple selections in one bet, which increases the player's chances of winning, however, in return the stakes will also have to be larger. You can bet pretty much any amount on esports betting sites as most websites do not offer minimum stakes. Esports betting is also very easy to bet on, you just need to learn a few basics to do it without having to follow too many rules and instructions. The process of betting on esports is similar to that of regular sports betting. If you win, the final amount you will receive will be from the stake amount multiplied by your odds." Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT).

Esports-news continued: "Esports betting attracts many players as it allows them to turn their specialized skills into profit. If you are knowledgeable and have extensive knowledge of a particular game, you may have an upper hand over the dealer… Besides, some operators allow you to bet while the game is in progress and wait for the game to end to know the outcome. A report from 360ResearchReports added: "The global eSports Betting market size is projected to reach USD 21060 million by 2027, from USD 12310 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2027. The global eSports Betting market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players; the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies Appoints iGaming Industry Veteran Mark Thorne as Chief Marketing Officer – Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced the appointment of accomplished gaming industry veteran Mark Thorne as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Thorne brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the executive team, having served in leadership roles with Betfair, GVC (LON: ENT), Betfirst, Bonnier Gaming, and Twin.com.

In this newly created role, Thorne adds to the existing heavyweight executive team driving Esports Technologies' new market entries. He will aim to leverage his commercial and marketing expertise to further build the company's brand, reputation, audience and revenue as well as expanding licensing while ensuring regulatory compliance. He will report directly to Aaron Speach, Esports Technologies CEO.

Speach said, "As we continue to expand globally, Mark's detailed understanding of the markets we currently operate in, along with those in which we plan to operate, makes him a natural fit for us. His experience in the industry brings an important dimension to our leadership team as we drive Esports Technologies to its full potential. He has already proven to be an important advisor and an excellent lead for our growing marketing team."

Thorne said, "Esports Technologies is one of the most exciting and promising players in the esports wagering space with ambitious plans, a clear roadmap and the ability to be agile and deliver rapidly. The momentum and potential for growth is both undeniable and astounding as is the caliber of the team. Post-IPO the company has already launched the free-to-play app ESG (Esports Games ), entered into impressive strategic partnerships , and expanded the Gogawi territory significantly. I look forward to joining the team and adding value to an already well-oiled machine."



Thorne's arrival heralds the opening of Esports Technologies' Malta office, from which he intends to build a team to assist with European market entries, working closely with the Esports Technologies operations office in Dublin. He speaks four languages and holds degrees in computer science engineering and biochemistry. READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, and Kenneth Cole recently announced a partnership to debut the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection in the hit hyper-casual game High Heels!. This collaboration marks the first time that Kenneth Cole's iconic street-smart style will be featured in a mobile game. For the first two weeks of June, gamers will be able to play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in product from the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection, including the brand's iconic KAM sneakers, shirts that proudly state "Being Different is What We Have in Common" and other accessories such as sunglasses, watches and mask lanyards.

Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, has recently partnered with multiple iGaming operators to bring Everi's award-winning gaming content to West Virginia.

In partnering with BetMGM, BetRivers.com from Rush Street Interactive, and DraftKings, Everi launched its iGaming content for the first time in West Virginia via its proprietary Spark Remote Game Servers ("RGS"). The Company now offers 36 high-performing games, including the industry-recognized Atomic Meltdown™, Cash Machine™, Double Ruby™, Triple Threat™, and Smokin 777™, as well as many more. The launches mean Everi now supports BetMGM, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive in four states: Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, in addition to West Virginia.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, recently announces that it has entered into a binding agreement with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, who own and operate Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort ("Soaring Eagle").

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is the largest casino in the State of Michigan, with an expansive 210,000 square-foot casino facility that offers thousands of slot machines and the widest variety of floor games available in the Midwest. It also possesses an extremely sizeable database of patrons, who the parties anticipate converting into active online players via GAN's patented iBridge loyalty platform. Under the terms of the agreement, GAN will deploy the Company's GameSTACK™ enterprise software platform onto the client's infrastructure deployed on-property. GAN will also collaborate with the client to design and develop their iGaming and sports betting front-end web application together with counterpart native Apple iOS and Android apps. GAN will deploy the Company's patented iBridge Framework to optimally monetize the Soaring Eagle patron database and leverage their on-property retail loyalty program.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) recently announced that it has extended its historical horse racing (HHR) portfolio to include performance-driving Wheel of Fortune ® -themed games. The highly anticipated games debuted at Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") HHR facilities throughout Kentucky, marking the first licensed theme IGT has introduced into the HHR market.

IGT deployed a total of 40 CrystalWheel™ cabinets featuring an HHR version of the exciting Wheel of Fortune Cash Link™ Exotic Far East theme throughout Derby City Gaming in Louisville, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove, and CDI's newest Kentucky property, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport.



