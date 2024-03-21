Why Changsha stands out as "cyberstar" city

BEIJING, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan province on March 18, which has drawn more attention to this "cyberstar" city.

Changsha has made itself a great example showing how cultural advancement and economic development are integrated and mutually reinforcing each other.

As a city among the first batch of state-level famous historic and cultural cities in China, Changsha boasts profound cultural heritage. At the same time, it is home to a large number of trendy internet-famous brands, which leads to prosperous urban consumption. Many young tourists from outside the city would merge into the bustling crowds in downtown Changsha, even before dropping off their suitcases, just to visit the stores they have long coveted.

Building upon the Hunan culture, which stresses practicality, Changsha has well blended its culture into the hustle and bustle of the urban life. The popularity of "cyberstar" cities exactly stems from their vitality in cultural economy.

Culture endows economic development with profound humanistic value. Cultural economy encompasses the processes of cultural economization and economic culturalization, which essentially involve the integration and mutual development of culture and economy.

Modern China Tea Shop is a local bubble tea brand in Changsha that has gained fame across the entire country. Why are so many tourists traveling to Changsha just to take a sip of its bubble tea?

Lyu Liang, the founder of the bubble tea brand, said that they once spent over 100,000 yuan ($13,890) to purchase the copyright of a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) portrait, solely for making innovative designs of bubble tea cups.

"Culture is the most nourishing soil for a brand," Lyu said.

Culture empowers the economy and paints the humanistic feature of a city.

In Changsha, the most bustling commercial areas are often the ones with a long history. Historical and cultural sites, including the Chaozong Street, the Taiping Street, and the Duzheng Street, have been revitalized through urban renewal. Passing through tranquil residences of historical figures, tourists in the city will find themselves surrounded by vibrant and trendy stores. These streets, deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Changsha and yet exuding a fashionable atmosphere, have become the most dynamic places in Changsha at night.

Economic development vitalizes culture and injects new vitality into a city's innovation.

The dazzling neon at the foot of the Yuelu Mountain, the internet-famous bookstores on Juzizhou Island, and the bustling night markets all depict the youthful and energetic image of Changsha.

In 2022, the population of Changsha increased by 181,300. As a city that leads economic development in Hunan province, Changsha has recently set a new goal of building itself into a global research and development center. The attractiveness to talents, fueled by the city's vibrant energy, is one of its important driving forces.

The Changsha Huagu Opera theater has gained 3.5 million views at the first livestreaming performances on short video platform Douyin in September 2022, which is 70 times more than the number of in-person audience it receives in a year. Today, many Gen-Zers who enjoy the Huagu Opera are also hitting the theaters to feel the charm of the traditional art form.

Profound yet dynamic, ancient yet youthful, the zeitgeist of Changsha reflects the inclusiveness and pioneering spirit of Hunan, as well as progressive spirit of the Chinese nation - staying on the right course without following the beaten track and respecting traditions but not obsolete practices.