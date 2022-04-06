Why Analysts are Becoming More Positive About Gold in 2022 as Unrest Continues

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - A recent article in GoldFix, discussing predictions on the gold market had this to say: "Most price forecasts aren't worth more than an umbrella in a hurricane. There are so many factors, so many ever-changing variables, that even the experts usually miss the mark. Further, some forecasters base their predictions on one issue. "Interest rates will rise so gold will fall." That's not even an accurate statement, let alone a sensible prediction (it's the real rate that matters to gold)…" After that rather stoic approach the article continued with projections from some of the optimistic pundits. It continued: "Let's look at what might be ahead for gold in 2022… as analysts, especially those who work in the industry, are more positive about gold in 2022. Again, gold ended 2021 at $1,805, and here's where they think the price is headed, along with some of their comments… " Frank Holmes, US Global Investors: "The yellow metal definitely isn't at the right level given factors like negative real interest rates and the huge amount of money printing from G7 nations." He also points out that since 2000, "Gold has been up 86% of the time on an average annual basis." Rick Rule, one of the most successful fund managers in the resources space: "Higher gold prices is a when question, not if. They don't go higher, they go much higher. They represented 1.5%-2% of the market share in 1980, today they're one-half of 1%... if they merely revert to the mean I believe demand will triple or quadruple. I see that happening." Active Companies in the markets today include Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL), GoldMining Inc. (NYSE: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) (TSX: AGI), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) (TSX: ELD).

The article continued with: George Milling Stanley, State Street Global Advisors Head of Gold Strategy: "Our bull case scenario for gold applies a probability of 30%, with a potential trading range between $2,000 and $2,200. In this scenario, real yields remain deeply negative as the Fed remains more dovish than expected, hiking no more than once, as inflation plateaus but remains elevated. Emerging market economies outpace US growth, spurring further pressure on the USD. Volatility rises significantly driven by exogenous market shocks and tail events which increases investment demand for gold and gold-back ETFs." David Lennox, Fat Prophets: "Gold could test new highs of $2,100 per ounce in 2022. U.S. dollar weakness and inflation are some factors that are likely to boost precious metal's prices, as well as geopolitical tensions between major military powers." Bank of America: Gold will average $1,925 in 2022, up 7% over 2021. Blackstone Vice Chairman Byron Wien and chief investment strategist Joe Zidle: "Gold can surge 20% in the new year, as it reclaims its inflation hedge status."

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB) BREAKING NEWS - Asia Broadband Begins Production at the Tequila Gold Mine Project in Mexico - Asia Broadband Inc. ("AABB" or the "Company is pleased to announce that the Company has began production on its mining property in the Tequila region of Mexico. The processing mill on site is currently operating at 50 tons per day (tpd) maximum capacity and a retrofit upgrade program is underway to increase production capacity to 100 tpd. Additionally, the Company is planning a large-scale expansion of its production and processing facilities to begin installation sometime this year. Utilizing the advances in mining equipment automation and efficiency, the larger scale facilities will have significantly increased throughput and metals extraction. The added production volume at a lower cost per ton is expected to have a substantial impact on the Company's gross profit margin going forward.

"We are on point and thrilled with our production schedule beginning in early 2022, as we had planned from our new property acquisitions in 2021. The Company is very focused on its mining operations growth initiative, which is our core business segment. We are continuing to pursue further high-grade gold property acquisitions and production expansions to increase gold holdings and the circulation of our AABBG token", expressed Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.

Additionally, AABB has several geological reports in progress, by a qualified professional person, for both the Tequila and Bonanza properties in Mexico. The Bonanza report was expected last month, but was delayed intentionally to further explore strong mineral indications that were discovered near the time of planned submission of the drill cores.

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Asia Broadband at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-aabb/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) recently announced that the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") is being renewed after the existing NCIB expires on April 6, 2022. The current NCIB provides Sandstorm with the option to purchase up to 19.1 million of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") from time to time when Sandstorm's management believes that the Common Shares are undervalued by the market. Under the renewed NCIB, Sandstorm may purchase up to 18.9 million of its Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares of 192,224,215 as of March 31, 2022, less those Common Shares held by the Company's directors and senior officers. The new NCIB also provides Sandstorm with the option to purchase its Common Shares from time to time when Sandstorm's management believes that the Common Shares are undervalued by the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted the Company's notice that it intends to proceed with a NCIB in accordance with TSX rules. Purchases under the renewed NCIB may commence on April 7, 2022 and will terminate on the earlier of April 6, 2023, the date that Sandstorm completes its purchases pursuant to the NCIB as filed with the TSX, or the date of notice by Sandstorm of termination of the NCIB.

All purchases under the NCIB will be executed on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading platforms and through the facilities of the NYSE or alternative trading platforms in the United States of America. Purchases will be made at the market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition and may be funded by Sandstorm's working capital. Any Common Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled. Sandstorm's average daily trading volume on the TSX during the last six calendar months was 270,139 Common Shares. Under the rules of the TSX, subject to the Company's ability to make block purchases, daily purchases on the TSX under the NCIB will not exceed 67,534 Common Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX during the last six calendar months. The maximum number of Common Shares which can be purchased per day on the NYSE will be 25% of the average daily trading volume for the four calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases.

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE American: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD) recently issued the following letter from its Chairman, Amir Adnani, updating shareholders on the Company's progress in advancing and unlocking value from its portfolio of assets while enhancing a peer leading balance sheet which includes cash and holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty").

Dear Fellow Shareholders, The last twelve months were one of the most dynamic periods in GoldMining's 11-year history with several key catalysts creating a sound foundation for the Company to execute various initiatives in the years ahead to continue to unlock value from our vast portfolio of projects in the Americas.

Through GoldMining's strategic holdings of 20 million shares in Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY), the Company has built an extremely robust and flexible balance sheet with approximately $120 million in cash and marketable securities. Following GROY's commencement of an inaugural dividend, GoldMining expects to receive roughly $1 million in dividend cash flow per year. The value of this dividend cash flow cannot be understated, as most exploration and development companies are negative cash flowing and are forced to dilute shareholders, whereas GoldMining is in a unique position to have meaningful, and potentially growing dividend cash flow.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSX:AGI) recently said it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results. The Company will hold its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

The Company's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the first quarter 2022 results. Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

Toronto and International: Toll free (Canada and the United States): Participant passcode: Webcast:

(416) 406-0743 (800) 898-3989 3604114# www.alamosgold.com

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) (TSX: ELD) recently filed two separate technical reports for its Skouries and Lamaque projects (the "Technical Reports"). Further to the Company's news releases dated December 15, 2021 (Eldorado Gold Announces Results of Skouries Project Feasibility Study; After-Tax NPV of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 19%) and February 24, 2022 (Eldorado Gold Announces New Lamaque Technical Study Highlighting Significant Increased Economic Upside), these Technical Reports have been prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and may be found on the Company's website (www.eldoradogold.com) or under the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

Technical Report for the Skouries Project, Greece (the "Skouries Technical Report") The Skouries Technical Report with an effective date of January 22, 2022, was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Simon Hille, FAusIMM., John Battista, MAusIMM., Colm Keogh, P.Eng., and Sean McKinley, P.Geo.

Technical Report for the Lamaque Project, Quebec, Canada (the "Lamaque Technical Report") The Lamaque Technical Report with an effective date of December 31, 2021, was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Simon Hille, FAusIMM., Jacques Simoneau, géo (OGQ No. 737), Peter Lind, Eng. (OIQ No. 133650), P.Eng., Ertan Uludag, P.Geo, Jessy Thelland, géo (OGQ No. 758), Mickey Murphy, P.Eng., Stantec Consulting, and Mr. Mehdi Bouanani, Eng. (OIQ No. 5000741).

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Asia Broadband Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com