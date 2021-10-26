Why 2021 Has Been a Good Year For IPOs and SPACs So Far With More Expected

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IPO pipeline this fall is filling up quickly. The IPO market has already had its busiest year since the internet bubble in 2000, and the fall will likely set a record. Roughly 90 to 110 initial public offerings are expected in the next four months, putting 2021 on track for about 375 deals raising $125 billion, according to a new report from Renaissance Capital. CNBC said, "Should that happen, it would make 2021 the biggest year ever for total capital raised and the busiest year by deal count since the 2000 internet bubble. CNBC added, "Many other consumer brand names have not yet formally filed but have a strong chance of going public this year. Tech firms are also well-represented, including digital payment processor Toast. Mobil payments processor Stripe is also a potential candidate. Several crypto firms have also filed to go public, including alternative energy crypto miner Stronghold Digital Mining. Other potential candidates include TPG (a global asset manager) and Republic Airways (a regional airline). There's even an electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive, a maker of electric trucks/SUVs, that has also reportedly filed to go public. The eSports industry also entered the fray. Earlier this year, Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET), a technology company developing and operating platforms focused on esports and competitive gaming. On April 15, 2021, the company opened for trading at $21 after pricing 2,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $6.00 per share. Shares continued to an intra-day high of $35.87 and closed at $24.59. And its not just traditional IPOs that have been active, but SPAC's have also done well in the market. Active tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX).

CNBC added, "Shattering every SPAC record in the book, 415 blank-check companies have raised $109 billion in 2021, with 310 other special purpose acquisition companies currently on file to raise over $70 billion more." An article in Fortune said, "In 2021, a total of 486 SPACs have debuted in the U.S., raising $135.8 billion in the process, according to SPAC Research. By comparison, 247 SPACs listed in the U.S. a year ago, having raised $83.4 billion."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies COO Bart Barden to Speak at Betting on Sports Europe 2021 - Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, today announced that COO Bart Barden will speak at SBC's Betting on Sports Europe conference. This event will be held November 9–11, 2021 at Stamford Bridge in London, the home stadium of the Chelsea Football Club. Barden will be a panelist in the November 11 session "Plotting the Path of Esports Betting," in which senior industry executives will discuss the strategic roadmap for bringing esports into the mainstream of sports betting. Globally, the esports wagering market is expected to reach more than $20.7 billion by 2027, according to research from Valuates Reports.

Betting on Sports Europe, a signature event for sports betting operators, is expecting 2,000 delegates. The conference and expo will provide an opportunity for Esports Technologies to exhibit its latest esports wagering innovations and network with other key industry movers such as William Hill, Pinnacle, FIFA, and SkyBet.

Betting on Sports Europe takes place shortly before Esports Technologies plans to open its Malta office. This new location will better facilitate efficient European market operations as the company looks to expand into the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Ireland.

Bart Barden, with more than 25 years of leadership experience in video games, wagering and esports, became chief operating officer of Esports Technologies in December 2020. Previously, Barden was Paddy Power Betfair's U.S. exchange director, where he helped launch the first legal, online fixed-odds betting product in the U.S. He also served as Betfair's commercial director of UK/Ireland and as worldwide franchise director for games of chance at Electronic Arts.

Barden said, "I'm honored to participate in Betting on Sports Europe's panel on the future of esports betting. I believe that the innovative perspective from Esports Technologies should be of tremendous interest to every leader from the sports betting industry." CONTINUED. READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING https://esportstechnologies.com/news/.

In other technology recent news of interest:

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology Group have recently entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval. The transaction values Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $875 Million, with a potential additional earnout of $825 Million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted) for a cumulative valuation of up to $1.7 Billion depending on the performance of the stock price post-business combination. Trump Media & Technology Group's growth plans initially will be funded by DWAC's cash in trust of $293 Million (assuming no redemptions).

Trump Media & Technology Group's mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the "Big Tech" companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, recently announced the launch of Adaptive Checkout™. This latest product enables Affirm merchants to seamlessly offer customers even more choice and flexibility at checkout while increasing sales. Leveraging Affirm's proprietary technology, Adaptive Checkout builds upon Affirm's existing product suite and dynamically provides optimized biweekly and monthly payment options for each transaction side-by-side in a single integrated checkout solution. Merchants using Adaptive Checkout in early access have seen, on average, a 26% increase in cart conversion, a 22% lift in approvals, and a 20% increase in sales, compared to offering monthly payments through Affirm alone.

Adaptive Checkout uses Affirm's smart decision engine to deliver personalized payment options based on the transaction size as well as a real-time underwriting decision. As is always the case with Affirm, consumers never pay a penny more than they agree to upfront and are not charged any late or hidden fees, like compound or deferred interest.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, recently announced the successful completion of the initial public offering ("IPO") of the common stock of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. ("IHC"), a Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) sponsored by ShiftPixy through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ShiftPixy Investments, Inc. Pursuant to the IPO, IHC sold 11,500,000 units to the public at a price of $10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of IHC common stock and one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of IHC common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and began trading under the ticker symbol "AXHU" on October 20, 2021.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, recently announced the first Roblox Listening Party — the latest innovation in music in the metaverse. With Roblox Listening Parties, artists premiere a new album in select top experiences giving them access to millions of fans who can listen to their music while they play and hang out with their friends. Roblox and leading independent record label Sumerian Records announced that Poppy will be the first artist to host a Listening Party on the platform with the debut of her new album, Flux, which will be released today.

Flux is the artist's latest album, which comes on the heels of a GRAMMY performance in March of this year. Poppy is the first solo female artist ever nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Metal Performance category.

For this first-ever Listening Party, music will be integrated throughout popular experiences allowing fans to rock out to Flux.

