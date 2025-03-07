Whoopi Goldberg Joins United Nations WPHF as Global Patron, Stands in Solidarity with Frontline Women Building Peace

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) is proud to announce that entertainment legend Whoopi Goldberg will serve as WPHF's Global Patron. An iconic actor, producer, and activist, Whoopi's decades-long commitment to social justice, women's rights, and humanitarian causes makes her a natural champion for WPHF's mission to support women building peace in conflict and crisis-affected countries worldwide.

One of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status—winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony—Goldberg's influence extends far beyond the entertainment industry. She has consistently used her platform to champion causes that advance equality and justice, the cornerstones of peace.

"I am proud to join WPHF as its Global Patron and stand alongside women who are fighting every day to create a world where peace and gender equality are the norm, not the exception," said Whoopi Goldberg. "The women supported by WPHF are the unsung heroes of our time—they fight for their lives, their families and their countries in the most challenging circumstances. I'm honored to be part of their journey, and I urge others to stand with us."

WPHF is the unique offering of the United Nations through partnership with civil society to invest directly in local women leaders and their communities. Women like Halyna Skipálska in Ukraine, who, in the wake of war, launched a virtual platform offering lifesaving resources for displaced women and survivors of gender-based violence. Or Pascale Solages, whose organization in Haiti is providing safe houses and trauma counseling for women and girls escaping gang violence. Or Sandra Alloush, a Syrian journalist, refugee and human rights defender who uses the power of media and advocacy to amplify the voices of migrant and refugee women and girls. The return on investment in women in conflict has been proven time and time again—when women are engaged in peace processes, peace is long lasting and sustainable.

So why are women still not getting the support and attention they deserve? This is what WPHF is working to change each day. Since 2016, the Fund has supported over 1,450 local women's organizations across 46 countries, and is calling on the world to join this global movement.

"Whoopi Goldberg is a legend. We are honored to have her as WPHF's new Global Patron," said Tonni Brodber, Head of the WPHF Secretariat. "From the Color Purple, Sister Act, and her incredible comedic contribution to the All Women's Sports Network, Whoopi has consistently shone her light on investing in the extraordinary that resides within both women and men. We look forward to partnering with Whoopi to amplify the impact of women and our collective investment in peace."

To learn more about WPHF and how you can support women building lasting peace, visit WPHFund.org/InvestInWomen

For Press Inquiries, contact Matthew Rullo, Communications & Advocacy Specialist, matthew.rullo@unwomen.org