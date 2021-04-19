Wholee Prime smashes 3 million app downloads globally

- Zeroes in on 100,000 Prime members

- UK leads the growth of App downloads and Prime Members for Wholee

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero markup and ethical consumer shopping app, Wholee Prime (www.wholeeprime.com), continues to enjoy significant global growth both in downloads and membership since its launch last August.

Positioning itself as a credible rival to online retail giants, including Amazon, eBay, and Wish, the app has broken the symbolically significant 3 million downloads mark across both the Android (2.1 million downloads) and iOS (1.1million downloads) app stores. It also now boasts 83,000 Prime Members across the United Kingdom (48,000 members), United States (21,500 members), European Union, Canada, and Australia. The United Kingdom remains a key growth market and continues to lead in both app downloads and membership.

With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, Wholee Prime Members benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products that are all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery. To further fuel sign-ups, the Singapore-based retail app has also recently launched a new promotional offer to new members allowing them to claim free gifts on their first purchase.

The rapid growth in users comes amidst the launch of its new mobile-site (WAP) available at: https://wholee.sale/.

Wholee can also be accessed on desktop browser at: https://www.selected.wholee.sale/

Commenting, a Wholee Prime spokesperson, Eleanor Thomas, said:

"We are delighted with the sustained growth in both app downloads and membership subscriptions.

"Our success reveals the appetite among consumers not just in the UK, but globally for a new way of shopping online that allows consumers to avoid questionable marketing approaches, over-inflated prices, and demand-based price spikes that are the hallmark of the more established e-retail giants.

"Through our unique zero markup pricing model, we're committed to transforming an already tired and outdated e-retail market."

About Wholee Prime

Singapore-based shopping app, Wholee Prime, works by connecting members with over 100,000 manufacturers from across the globe. It offers them access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across a wide range of categories, including clothing; home & living; beauty & grooming; gadget & fashion accessories; automotive accessories; and office stationery.

Members benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products that are all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery. With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, the free-to-download members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform that offers a zero-mark-up pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products across a range of categories, including modern consumer fashion, lifestyle and beauty products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and saves consumers from having to pay for distribution and marketing costs they usually face.

http://www.wholeeprime.com



