Who wants to be a billionaire? The US Mega Millions lottery frenzy ramps up across the UK with Tuesday's record-breaking £1.2 Billion* jackpot up for grabs only at LottoGo.com.

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True to its name, the Mega Millions jackpot has gotten the week off to an exciting start by soaring to a gigantic £1.2 billion* after rolling consecutively for 31 draws. Lottery lovers across the UK don't have to sit on the sidelines when it comes to this American giant. Instead, they can unlock a chance at winning the largest Mega Millions jackpot amount of all time at LottoGo.com, thanks to its lottery betting license.

5 Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year, including $1.348 billion (USD) in January which was the second-largest in the lottery's history until now. This jackpot has been climbing since April after a $20 million (USD) prize was won in New York.

With tomorrow's draw fast approaching, the anticipation around the world mounts, with seasoned lottery players and newcomers across the British Isles flocking to get their hands on a chance at winning.

Tom Brodie, Founder and CEO of LottoGo.com, said: "We're so excited to be giving LottoGoGetters the chance to win one of the world's most legendary jackpot prizes. And unlike American players, our UK customers won't have to worry about big queues or losing a paper copy of their lucky numbers - they're stored safely online!"

Since launching in 2011, we've had hundreds of thousands of winners, paying out millions of pounds in prizes. One lucky player once won $1.1 million on a Powerball bet and was just one number away from taking home the top prize at the time of $601 million!"

The next Mega Millions draw takes place on Tuesday 8th August 2023 at 10:59pm ET. If a player's bet matches all six winning numbers from the official drawing, they'll win LottoGo.com's equivalent jackpot amount. There are smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched. For a chance to win, players can register for free at LottoGo.com and secure their bets: www.lottogo.com/en/lotteries/megamillions/play

*18+ Deduction & T&Cs apply. Jackpots and Tier 2-3 winnings will be lower than advertised to match actual pay-outs made after relevant deductions/taxes.

Annexio (Jersey) Limited T/A LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (for full details of LottoGo.com's Regulatory Body see T&Cs). Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk

