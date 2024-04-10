White Claw® Challenges the Loneliest Generation to Make More Meaningful Connections and "Grab Life By The Claw™"

New Global Brand Platform from the Drinks Disruptor Inspires a New Wave of White Claw Consumers to Get Up, Get Out, and Get Together for Real

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the world being more connected than ever through technology and social media, many consumers have never felt lonelier.

White Claw® is inspiring people to make more meaningful connections and "Grab Life By The Claw™" in new global brand platform and U.S. ad campaign.

The creators of White Claw® are doing something about that. For years, the brand has disrupted tired drinking routines with a better tasting, better feeling way to connect over drinks. Now, the creator of the number one hard seltzer in the United States is doubling down on the social phenomenon it sparked for a wave of adults who crave genuine, real-world connections. Through its new global brand platform and U.S. ad campaign, White Claw is inspiring even more people to seek out these connections — and "Grab Life By The Claw™."

"White Claw is inherently social, an elevated choice for connecting over drinks. It's also the brand that consumers gravitate toward during the spontaneous, lighthearted moments that form bonds between new and old friends — those moments are more important than ever at a time when more people crave human interaction," said Isabelle Sakai, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Anthony Brands International. "The White Claw brand exists to refresh social connection, and with this new platform and U.S. campaign we intend to inspire our fans to say 'yes' to getting out there and experiencing something spontaneous and inspiring together. 'Grab Life By The Claw' is a rallying cry that says whenever you have the opportunity to engage in a meaningful social connection, you seize it."

"Grab Life By The Claw" embodies the White Claw spirit of togetherness with a group of friends creating a meaningful connection while enjoying a White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack. The hero 30-second spot airing in the U.S. features a charismatic protagonist on a mission to rebuild social connection and free his friends from the isolated, mundane moments in life by extending an impromptu invite to hang out together while enjoying White Claw Hard Seltzer. The spot ends with the group of friends sharing cans and swapping stories, illustrating how a White Claw occasion is for those seeking to refresh social connections and elevate everyday moments.

White Claw partnered with its global creative agency of record, VCCP , to establish the new brand platform and worked with international award-winning director Björn Rühmann to direct the campaign spot.

"When White Claw launched in 2019, it disrupted the liquor category and became a symbol of the new ways people were getting together. You didn't need a bar or a location, just good people, friends or strangers. This active socializing is much more important than the late night doom scrolling that too easily soaks up our time. Thankfully we all have a friend who snaps us out of our rut and gets us together with the promise of good times—that's when the White Claw Variety Pack shows up," said Darren Bailes, Global Chief Creative Officer at VCCP. "This campaign exemplifies the value of social connection, of 'Grabbing Life By The Claw' in everyday moments."

The U.S. ad campaign is live now across multiple channels. Additional rollouts and activations will follow in the coming weeks.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW:

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the leading hard seltzer in the U.S. – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in 18 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @whiteclaw for more information.

