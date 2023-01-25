Whey Protein Market is Expected to Gain USD 26.70 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Recent Trends, Industry Developments, and Future Growth Outlook

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Whey Protein Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. To stay ahead in the competition, Whey Protein market survey report has a lot to offer to an organization. The report has the data which helps in deciding about the use of technologies, the acquisition strategies to be employed and things required to build and uphold brand image. This comprehensive market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the whey protein market was valued at USD 14.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach the value of USD 26.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Overview:

Whey protein is made from whey, which is a watery portion of milk that separates from the curds during the cheese-making process. It increases muscle mass, keeps blood sugar levels stable, promotes weight loss, decreases inflammation, and aids in the treatment of diabetes.

In recent years, the fitness craze among high and middle-income consumer groups has fuelled demand for nutrition-enhancing products such as whey protein. Approximately 78 percent of the global population is afflicted with diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and low blood pressure. Whey protein is gaining popularity among athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide because it helps improve athletic performance and strength.

Recent Developments

Carbery will launch Optipep 4Power, a new hydrolyzed whey protein (WPH) designed specifically for high-intensity interval training, in 2021. (HIIT).

First Milk has agreed to buy Fonterra's 51 percent stake in its Fast Forward JV in 2019. As a result, First Milk will become the sole owner of the Lake District Creamery's whey protein concentrate manufacturing facilities.

Glanbia Nutritionals expanded its protein powder capabilities in 2018 by introducing BevEdge Whey Protein A-220W, a pre-acidified whey protein isolate that enables the creation of berry citrus-flavored protein drink mixes.

Some of the major players operating in the Whey Protein market are:

Glanbia plc. ( Ireland )

) Now Health Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Nutiva Inc (U.S.)

The Simply Good Food Co (U.S.)

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. ( Canada )

) MusclePharm Corporation (U.S.)

Kerry Group Plc ( Ireland )

) CytoSport, Inc. (U.S.)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (U.S.)

Reliance Vitamin Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Herbalife Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

Danone SA ( France )

) General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Orgain Inc. (U.S.)

True Nutrition (U.S.)

Opportunity

People are more concerned about their health now than they were before the covid-19 pandemic. The government in many countries is encouraging people to eat healthy foods in order to boost their immunity; as a result, the demand for whey protein has increased. Aside from that, there are various types and flavours of whey protein available, and changing people's taste preferences, as well as government initiatives, will provide more opportunities for the whey protein market. In addition, the growing number of fitness and wellness centres around the world will drive up demand for whey protein.

Market Dynamics: Whey Protein Market

The increasing prevalence of obesity around the world and a need of nutritional convenience food

The prevalence of hectic consumer lifestyles that result in on-the-go food consumption has fuelled global demand for whey protein. Furthermore, rising health concerns among consumers who prefer a well-balanced diet rich in nutrients have increased product demand. Aside from that, an increase in the number of health awareness programmes emphasising the importance of wellness and nutritional diet has influenced global whey protein consumption.

Benefits of consuming whey protein as well as growing per capita income

A number of new players have entered the market as global demand for nutrition bars grows. While traditional nutrition bars continue to attract new customers, several brands are increasingly focusing on niche preferences, such as gluten-free and plant-based products. Several brands are increasingly focusing on improving the nutritional content of their products by incorporating high-nutritional-content ingredients.

Key Industry Segmentation: Whey Protein Market

Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Demineralized

Hydrolysate

Application

Nutritional

Personal Care

Food

Feed

Infant Formula

Sports and Performance Nutrition

Functional/Fortified Food

Price

Premium

Economy

Low

Distribution channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

End users

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Lifestyle Users

Regional Analysis/Insights: Whey Protein Market

The countries covered in the whey protein market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the overall whey protein powder market and accounts for the largest global whey protein powder market share. The United States is the region's largest market. The Asia-Pacific whey protein market is expanding rapidly as a result of rising health concerns and rising disposable income. Asia-Pacific is also a significant market player in the global whey protein powder market. The Europe whey protein powder market is expected to grow at an average rate due to the region's rising demand for food and beverages.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Whey Protein Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Whey Protein Market, By Price Global Whey Protein Market, By Type Global Whey Protein Market, By Application Global Whey Protein Market, By End User Global Whey Protein Market, By Distribution Channel Global Whey Protein Market, By Region Global Whey Protein Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

