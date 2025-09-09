Amid shifting global trends T.D. Jakes' call to unify gains fresh relevance as he convenes leaders across business, culture, and policy to align with emerging movements shaping diaspora opportunity.

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging Africa's projected 25% of the global population by 2050 and the Black American $1.6 trillion buying power, according to the World Economic Forum, the T.D. Jakes Group officially launched 'The Global Exchange: Unlocking Wealth & Opportunity Across the Diaspora' this month, a new initiative to unify the diaspora's collective influence. The inaugural gathering, held August 7-8, 2025, on Martha's Vineyard, convened global leaders to forge new economic and cultural ties between Africa and its descendants worldwide.

Where the World's Largest and Fastest-Growing Economies Met: T.D. Jakes' "The Global Exchange" Gathers Diaspora and Africa at Martha's Vineyard

Founded and curated by global leader and entrepreneur, T.D. Jakes, The Global Exchange looks to be more than an annual convening. Hosted on one of America's most storied and symbolic shores, it marked the beginning of a long-term vision to repair the historic fractures caused by centuries of displacement and silence between Africa and its global descendants. Held at the height of Martha's Vineyard's cultural season, the inaugural activation convened an intentionally diverse and cross-sector chorus of voices from Africa to the Americas, from the private sector to the pulpit, and from family legacies to first-generation pioneers.

Reimagining Unity Through Collaboration

From former U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, who helped shape federal economic policy during the pandemic, to two of Zimbabwe's richest individuals, Shingai & Karen Mutasa, a creative force in Africa's investment, fashion and philanthropy circles, the gathering symbolized a meeting of the world's largest GDP (U.S.) and fastest-growing GDP (Africa).

"We cannot repair what was broken in silence if we refuse to speak across oceans. From Nairobi to New York, from Ghana to Georgia, and from Kingston to Kansas City, our work, our ideas, our sense of urgency, and our faith must guide not only our philanthropy, but our purpose in the world," remarked Jakes. "Reconnecting the diaspora isn't just about heritage it's about healing, shared leadership, and shaping the future with innovation, disruptive solutions and intelligence. This is a call to action."

This activation also marked the first time Jakes recorded two official episodes of his forthcoming iHeartMedia podcast slate before a live audience.

The gathering featured four signature experiences:

"Healing the Divide: Mental Health, Black Masculinity & Ministry of Reconnection" with veteran White House correspondent April Ryan , mental health expert Dr. Jay Barnett , and psychologist Dr. O'Shan Gadsden.

, mental health expert Dr. , and psychologist Dr. O'Shan Gadsden. "Capital Investments & Doing Business in Africa " redefined the continent as a collaborator, not a charity case, through the lived insights of economic leaders Wally Adeyemo and Shingai & Karen Mutasa .

" redefined the continent as a collaborator, not a charity case, through the lived insights of economic leaders and Shingai & . "Innovative Technologies on the African Continent & Beyond" spotlighted emerging fintech, AI, and sustainable infrastructure opportunities with thought leaders including Jim Anderson , Google, Leke Osinubi , Goldman Sachs and Brian AM Williams, innovator.

, Google, , Goldman Sachs and Brian AM Williams, innovator. "Community Building & Wealth Creation Through Real Estate" elevated commercial development as a tool for social justice and generational wealth with Teneshia Warner , EGAMI Group; Maurice Coleman , Bank of America; and Todd McDonald , Liberty Bank .

Bridging Diasporic Realities with Global Relevance

Africa is on track to represent one in four people on Earth by 2050, positioning the continent as a central force in shaping the future of labor, innovation and economic power. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum estimates the global Black economy will surpass $6.8 trillion by 2027. Building on this momentum, future activations of Jakes' The Global Exchange will focus on fostering transatlantic collaboration through real estate, technology, and targeted investments to catalyze scalable, community-rooted pathways to wealth and influence.

