Where the Ordinary is Simply Extraordinary - Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa

A Haven for Exclusivity Seekers and Urban Escapists

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reopening for the season on Friday 19th May, Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa is inviting guests to bask in spiritual solace and serene seclusion in the Dodecanese's most unspoilt island, Patmos. Known as the 'sacred' island, where Saint John wrote the Book of Revelation, Patmos has long drawn an international and jet-set crowd looking to experience Greece at its most authentic. Enveloped by an abundance of natural beauty, the resort boasts a prime location in Grikos Bay, evoking a sense of peace and tranquillity. Each summer exclusivity seekers and urban escapists flock to the bay's crystal-clear waters to recharge the spirit and mind in the most picturesque of settings.

Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa

A haven for cultured explorers, Patmos Aktis is a secluded, contemporary retreat inspired by the island's authentic heritage and rich history. Encouraging guests to disconnect from the stresses of everyday by reconnecting with nature, the resort provides direct access to the bay's lapping waves which mirror a nest of beauty, comprised of golden sands and wild flora. Rooms and suites effortlessly combine an array of volumes, materials, and textures, providing a sanctuary to switch off from the outside world, whilst the resort's exterior pays homage to the island's charming villages through its Cycladic design and whitewashed walls. An intimate setting to unwind within, guests can bathe in the Grecian sun by the pool, or from the seclusion of the suite's expansive terraces, lounge on plush sunbeds peppered along the shoreline or indulge in rejuvenating treatments at ANASA Spa.

At the resort's two Mediterranean restaurants local flavours reign supreme and can be enjoyed from a waterfront setting whilst watching the sun set beyond the Aegean. For those looking to head out and explore all that Patmos is famed for, the resort offers an array of exclusive experiences. Uncover the island's numerous unspoilt beaches, from Lampi with its green and tawny pebbles to cosmopolitan Kambos and its clean, shallow waters. Seaside shacks embellish the shore, serving up traditional fare and freshly caught seafood, whilst towards the centre of the island guests can venture through Chora, the culture-filled capital home to a spirited nightlife and streets lined with bustling boutiques.

Accessible only by boat and five islands away from the nearest airport, it's no wonder Patmos has become a coveted destination amongst the yacht-set and A-list. Boasting the beauty of Greece's more popular islands, but without the throngs of tourists, it's retained its mystical and spiritual energy, allowing visitors to escape the outside world by reconnecting with Patmos in its purest form. A destination to enjoy solo, with a loved one or as a group, the island is an idyllic alternative for those seeking a Grecian getaway this season and Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa the perfect base to explore from within.

The quickest way to get to Patmos from the UK is to fly to Kos and then board a ferry direct to the island. Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa will reopen on 19th May, to book and for more information, visit: https://www.patmosaktis.gr/

About Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa

Set within the picturesque Grikos Bay, Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa is a five-star all-suite beachfront resort inviting guests to experience the island's storied past, unspoilt beaches and heartfelt hospitality. Designed to frame mesmerising views of the glistening Aegean and mountainous terrains, 56 spacious suites are complete with traditional accents and modern furnishings, 26 of which boast private swimming pools with expansive terraces. The cosmopolitan Greek haven is also home to two waterfront restaurants which serve gastronomic creations ranging from traditional Greek recipes to contemporary international dishes in a tranquil setting overlooking the sea. The only 5-star wellness centre in Patmos, Anasa Spa provides a bespoke approach to wellbeing with an exceptional range of treatments offered by award-winning holistic skincare brand "Ila" to rejuvenate the body and mind. Just over a 10-minute drive from the island's main historic village of Chora, home to monasteries, museums and an animated nightlife, Patmos Aktis is perfectly positioned to explore the copious cultural treasures, scenic landscapes and day-to-night lifestyle the island and nearby islets have to offer.

For more information visit www.patmosaktis.gr

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080485/Patmos_Aktis_Suites_Spa.jpg

SOURCE Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa