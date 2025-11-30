Where heritage meets tomorrow: ARX brings Novalis 2029 to Saudi Arabia

GRONO, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARX hosted the latest international event dedicated to Novalis 2029 in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening, presenting the book by Michael Schindhelm to a selected audience at Sharq in Diriyah. The evening drew an exceptionally strong turnout, with senior officials, industry leaders and experts engaging in a forward-looking discussion on culture, engineering, design and urban development.

Held in Diriyah – a symbol of the Kingdom's cultural heritage and ongoing transformation – the event took on added meaning, as one chapter of the book is set in this historic setting. It provided a fitting backdrop for a discussion on how past and future can meet in the cities of tomorrow.

Novalis 2029 is a work of speculative fiction that imagines a day in the life of Maren, an artist employed by an engineering and design firm in 2029. Combining future scenarios with reflections from leading voices in engineering, architecture, urbanism and sustainability, the book explores themes including the reuse of obsolete sites, energy storage, underground agriculture, smart cities, space travel and post-conflict reconstruction, drawing on insights from leading figures such as Pierre de Meuron.

A key moment of the evening was Schindhelm's live reading of selected excerpts, offering the audience direct insight into the book's narrative and ideas. The panel discussion that followed brought together high-level speakers for an open exchange on how engineering and design, long-term vision and responsible development can guide the evolution of urban environments. The conversation also extended to the cultivation of talent and the pivotal role of national education systems in shaping future generations of engineers and designers.

ARX thanks the contributing speakers for their valuable insights:

HRH Prince Fahad Bin Naif Al Saud , Diriyah Foundation

, Diriyah Foundation Abdulmohsen Almajnouni , Independent Consultant, formerly Secretary-General of the Saudi Council of Engineers

, Independent Consultant, formerly Secretary-General of the Saudi Council of Engineers Hamad Aloqayli , Alayuni Investment and Contracting Company

, Alayuni Investment and Contracting Company Aymen Cheikh Mhamed, Deputy CEO, ARX

ARX also extends its appreciation to the European Chamber of Commerce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their support.

Statements

"The questions we ask today about our cities, our infrastructure and our shared future will determine the world we inhabit tomorrow. Novalis 2029 is an invitation to explore those questions together, across cultures and disciplines."

— Michael Schindhelm

"This book is a catalyst for important conversations, because innovation is shaped not only by technology but by the role our profession plays in society. Diriyah is a meaningful place to reflect on these questions – rooted in heritage, yet firmly looking ahead."

— Andrea Galli, Group CEO, ARX

