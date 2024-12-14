When Electric Intelligence Meets Oilfield Development: Jereh's Comprehensive Smart Oilfield Solution

YANTAI, China, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas industry is at a critical juncture, balancing the need for efficiency with growing demands for sustainability and efficiency. Responding to these challenges, Jereh Group has developed a comprehensive smart oilfield solution One-Click Fracturing System that integrates Intelligent Command Center and electric-driven fracturing equipment.

One Click Fracturing System Applied in Xinjiang Oilfield

At the foundation of this system is Jereh's electric-driven well site, a transformational leap from traditional diesel-powered setups. By replacing traditional diesel-powered systems with electric fracturing pumps and modular electric power platforms, Jereh delivers significant reductions in carbon emissions and noise pollution. This technology aligns with the global push for decarbonization, offering oil and gas operators a greener, more sustainable alternative.

At the core of this solution is the Intelligent Command Center, which functions as the operational and decision-making hub. Employing technologies such as virtual simulation and digital modeling, the command center provides a holistic view of the entire hydraulic fracturing process. By visualizing critical equipment in real time and delivering accurate data-driven insights, it empowers operators to make timely and informed decisions. Importantly, the command center facilitates the synchronization of multiple systems and processes—ranging from fluid blending and supply to sand delivery.

Building on the foundation of electric well site, Jereh's One-Click Fracturing System translates centralized intelligence into streamlined field execution. This innovative system automates traditionally fragmented workflows, combining processes such as equipment initialization, monitoring, and adjustment into a single interface. With its foundation in Distributed Control System (DCS) technology and AI-powered analysis, it proactively manages operational risks, dynamically adjusts parameters, and enables remote control for enhanced safety. This system has been proven to be reliable, as it successfully facilitated China's first remote fracturing operation in the Xinjiang Oilfield. The reduction in on-site staff requirements—from eight to three per well—further underscores the system's emphasis on safety and efficiency. Its comprehensive automation minimizes human error and accelerates project timelines, achieving an 18% improvement in overall efficiency.

Jereh's solution create a cohesive ecosystem that transforms hydraulic fracturing into a highly automated, intelligent, and environmentally responsible process. By reducing operational complexity and boosting productivity, this innovation establishes a new benchmark for oilfield development. As the energy sector continues to embrace digital transformation, Jereh's pioneering technologies position it as a leader in shaping a sustainable and intelligent future for the oil and gas industry.

