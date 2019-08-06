Wheelchair Market to Witness Growth Owing to Rising Geriatric Population, Physically Disabled People & Spinal Cord Injury Patients Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wheelchair Market is predicted to rise considerably in the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population & physically disabled people that require wheelchairs and increasing spinal cord injury patients. A wheelchair is a wheeled mobility device that is pushed by either manually or by different automated systems. Wheelchairs are used by the physically disabled people who have difficulty in walking or for people who feel walking impossible due to psychological illnesses, disability or injury. Most wheelchairs have handles attached at the top rear of the seat as a grip for push and pull.

An ideal wheelchair incorporates a seat, footrests and four wheels; two caster wheels at front and two large wheels at the back. Wheelchairs are used for indoor as well as for outdoor purposes. Innovation in these devices like sports wheelchairs, smart wheelchair, and stairclimbing wheelchairs is predicted to stimulate the demand for wheelchairs market in near future. Customized wheelchairs designed for daily use or for a specific activity are also available in the market.

Patients with strong upper body but weak lower body use manual wheelchair and the ones who are permanently disabled use electric wheelchairs. The solar powered with a retractable roof wheelchairs is also accessible where solar panels are entrenched on the top in place of batteries.

The geriatric population are prone to chronic diseases like hypertension, cardiac disorders, and mobile impairment due to which the demand for wheelchairs is expected to rise significantly in the years to come, thereby affecting wheelchairs market. Another major trend to attract wheelchairs market is the increasing number of medical emergencies due to the factors like industrial accidents, road mishaps, natural disasters, fire breakout and more. The increasing number of such incidences enforce healthcare facilities to keep sufficient stock of mobility products, workforce and operation theaters. However, the high cost of the electric wheelchairs and lack of awareness are few factors are restraining the growth of wheelchairs market.

The market is categorized on the basis of product type, category, design and function, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, market manual wheelchair and electric wheelchairs. Electric wheelchairs are expected to rise significantly in future owing to its innovative features. Electric wheelchairs are further divided as front wheel drive, central wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others.

Based on category, wheelchairs market is divided into adult wheelchair and pediatric wheelchair. In terms of design and function, the market is classified into basic wheelchair, bariatric wheelchair, sports wheelchair, standing wheelchair, and others. Based on end user, wheelchairs market is divided into homecare and healthcare centers. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold larger share of market owing to increasing population in developing economies.

The key players in wheelchair market are Aquila Corporation, Aspen Seating, EASE Seating System, Invacare Corporation, Ottobock Healthcare, 21st Century Scientific Inc., Permobil AB, GF Health Products Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corporation, LEVOAG, MEYRA GmbH, Hoveround Corporation, Drive Medical, Eagle Sportschairs LLC., Medical Depot Incorporation and Sunrise Medical LLC.

