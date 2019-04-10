Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 First Quarter Results on May 8, 2019
10 Apr, 2019, 17:25 BST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (TSX: WPM) (NYSE: WPM) will release its 2019 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after market close.
A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
1-888-231-8191
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
1-647-427-7450
Pass code:
7896205
Live audio webcast:
Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.
The conference call will be recorded and available until May 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
1-855-859-2056
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
1-416-849-0833
Pass code:
7896205
Archived audio webcast:
Contact:
Patrick Drouin
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Tel: +1-844-288-9878
Email: info@wheatonpm.com
Website: www.wheatonpm.com
