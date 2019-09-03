Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Analyst Day Webcast on September 25, 2019

TSX: WPM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will webcast its Analyst Day presentation on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 starting at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Speakers will include Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the Wheaton Management team. In addition, technical presentations for certain assets will be made by representatives from Wheaton's partners.

