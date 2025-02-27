Whatfix Unveils ScreenSense: An AI Technology to Shape the Next Frontier of Digital Adoption

As the leading pure-play Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), the company marks significant growth in 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the global leader in Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP), today introduced ScreenSense, an innovative AI technology that powers the next generations of its product suite—DAP, Mirror, and Product Analytics. Built on a Computer Use model trained to understand and interact with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) like humans, ScreenSense applies enterprise business knowledge to enhance digital workflows, making tasks more efficient and intuitive.

ScreenSense leverages patented algorithms to create next-gen digital experiences that are more intuitive to the end-user and also evolve with technology changes. Its capabilities include advanced element and context detection, precise segmentation, behavioral intelligence, and inference generation.

"At the heart of the userization approach is ScreenSense, a next-generation suite of patented technologies, that fuels Whatfix's products to empower organizations in accelerating digital adoption, enhancing user experiences, and delivering maximum ROI from their transformation efforts," says Sharath Hari N, Vice President at Everest Group.

"ScreenSense is the core of our AI-driven digital adoption strategy. It leverages our patented innovations to simplify enterprise technology adoption," said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-Founder of Whatfix. "As AI reshapes how users and enterprises interact with software, ScreenSense is enabling Whatfix to ensure digital adoption is more intuitive, scalable, and impactful in helping businesses drive productivity and ROI from their technology investments."

Gina Smith, Ph.D., Research Director at IDC, said, "The integration of agentic AI amplifies DAP capabilities… When thoughtfully administered, DAPs can accelerate AI adoption and ensure organizations can achieve (the) full value of their software investments."

2024 Highlights of Whatfix's Achievements:

A Year of Milestones and Growth

2024 was marked by significant milestones that underscore the unmatched innovation at Whatfix and the trust of its customers.

38% YoY revenue growth, with a 150% EBITDA improvement since 2022, reflecting strong market demand and financial discipline.

12 new Fortune 500 customers spanning industries such as BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, and Technology.

111% Net Revenue Retention (NRR) for enterprises, demonstrating deeper integration and customer trust.

As noted by Morten Rye Christensen, Vice President, Infrastructure & Operations, Semler Gruppen, "Whatfix has been instrumental in improving user adoption, engagement, and productivity across our platforms. Their AI-driven solutions and user-centric design have created a seamless experience for our users. Our collaboration with Whatfix is making digital tools accessible and intuitive for everyone - We're transforming how our teams and customers interact with technology. Rather than wrestling with complex systems, we're prioritizing empowerment and adoption, enabling faster, smoother processes where anyone can jump in, learn, and get more done effortlessly."

He added, "The new AI capabilities offer smart, context-sensitive support, further simplifying workflows and making digital experiences even more engaging. We believe that when technology is as simple and intuitive as it is powerful, everyone wins—and that's exactly what our partnership with Whatfix is delivering. Whatfix's innovative approach and commitment to user experience have made them an invaluable partner for us."

Driving Innovation & Expanding Leadership

In 2024, Whatfix expanded its capabilities. It introduced new AI-powered features, DAP on OS, and Mobile SDK 2.0, further elevating business impact and efficiency.

New Whatfix AI Capabilities: Whatfix introduced new AI-driven features across DAP, Mirror, and Product Analytics. " Ask Whatfix AI " - a GenAI-powered conversational analytics interface enables business users and citizen analysts to access engagement and usage insights using a simple chat interface. AI-powered sentiment analysis provides users with quicker and more actionable insights from user feedback surveys - an existing DAP feature.

Whatfix introduced new AI-driven features across DAP, Mirror, and Product Analytics. " " - a GenAI-powered conversational analytics interface enables business users and citizen analysts to access engagement and usage insights using a simple chat interface. AI-powered sentiment analysis provides users with quicker and more actionable insights from user feedback surveys - an existing DAP feature. Whatfix for AI-Adoption: Whatfix is investing heavily in capabilities to enable its customers to improve their AI adoption. It empowers customers to drive AI co-pilot awareness and educate users about AI co-pilot adoption best practices within enterprises. By enabling IT stakeholders to track co-pilot usage, identify adoption challenges, and optimize AI implementation and rollout plans, it ensures that enterprises can accelerate the ROI of their AI investments.

Whatfix is investing heavily in capabilities to enable its customers to improve their AI adoption. It empowers customers to drive AI co-pilot awareness and educate users about AI co-pilot adoption best practices within enterprises. By enabling IT stakeholders to track co-pilot usage, identify adoption challenges, and optimize AI implementation and rollout plans, it ensures that enterprises can accelerate the ROI of their AI investments. DAP on OS: Launched as a desktop companion, DAP on OS streamlines employee communication with desktop alerts , simplifies learning across applications, and ensures quick access to information for seamless productivity in enterprises.

Launched as a desktop companion, DAP on OS , simplifies learning across applications, and ensures quick access to information for seamless productivity in enterprises. Mirror: In 2024, Mirror gained strong market traction as many of Whatfix's existing and new customers—including several Fortune 500s across BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, and Technology —chose it as their preferred application simulation environment.

In 2024, Mirror gained strong market traction as many of Whatfix's existing and new customers—including several Fortune 500s across —chose it as their preferred application simulation environment. Product Analytics: Whatfix was recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner for Product Analytics. As a top choice for enterprise analytics, 25% of its new customers were Global 2000 companies. New capabilities added by the product include the Adoption Health Dashboard , which enables CIOs and Digital Transformation teams to gain a comprehensive view of their tech stack's adoption and usage.

Whatfix was recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner for Product Analytics. As a top choice for enterprise analytics, 25% of its new customers were Global 2000 companies. New capabilities added by the product include the , which enables CIOs and Digital Transformation teams to gain a comprehensive view of their tech stack's adoption and usage. DAP on Mobile: With the launch of Mobile SDK 2.0, Whatfix DAP Mobile empowers customers to resolve issues faster and deliver exceptional in-app experiences while reducing reliance on development teams for minor updates. Whatfix also gained its 6th patent for "Inspect Element Framework For Building Mobile DAP Content" from the US Patent Office.

Solidifying Category Leadership in Digital Adoption

In 2024, Whatfix cemented its category leadership with top industry accolades for AI-driven innovation, enterprise impact, and sustainability:

ISG Paragon Awards: Innovation Award winner with Sophos.

Gartner's Voice of the Customer: The only Customer's Choice vendor in DAP.

Forrester Wave (Q4 2024): Leader in AI/ML, analytics, and product architecture, earning the highest Strategy score.

(Q4 2024): Leader in AI/ML, analytics, and product architecture, earning the highest Strategy score. IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DAP 2024: Leader, recognized for mobile, desktop adoption, AI innovation, and personalization.

Everest Group: Leader & Star Performer for the fifth consecutive year.

Deloitte Fast 500: Top-ranked DAP for four years running.

500: Top-ranked DAP for four years running. EcoVadis: Bronze Medal, placing in the top 35% globally for sustainability.

Whatfix also received the 2025 G2 Best Software Awards as the Best Software Companies in India last week and was yet again recognized as a leader in Gartner's Voice of the Customer in 2025 for DAP.

Whatfix continues to define the future of digital adoption, setting the industry benchmark for AI-powered transformation. The company is building a strong DAP community with its Whatfix University, which certified 5,500+ professionals as yet, upskilling the leaders of tomorrow.

Expanding Partnerships & Industry Reach

Whatfix strengthened its global ecosystem by adding 11 new partners, including Temenos, Deloitte (India), Capgemini, and Indra Consulting Philippines, expanding its network to 125+ partners across key industries. Strategic collaborations with GSIs like Deloitte, Wipro, and LTIMindtree, along with regional partners such as BIP, Genpact, and NNIT, further reinforced its position as a trusted enterprise partner.

Whatfix Accelerates Global Expansion, Industry Focus, and GenAI Integration in 2025



Backed by $125M in Series E funding, Whatfix is strengthening its leadership in North America, Europe, and APAC while expanding into high-growth markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The company is deepening its presence in Insurance, Pharma & Life Sciences, and Banking and Financial Services alongside a strategic push into the Public sector. With a focus on market expansion and profitability, Whatfix is driving organic growth and strategic acquisitions while advancing 'userization' with GenAI-powered innovations to enhance user experiences and boost productivity.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is advancing the "userization" of application technology, by empowering companies to maximize the ROI of digital investments across the application lifecycle. Powered by GenAI, Whatfix's product suite includes a digital adoption platform, simulated application environments for hands-on training, and no-code application analytics. Whatfix enables organizations to drive user productivity, ensure process compliance, and improve user experience of internal and customer-facing applications. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

whatfix@luminapr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760140/Whatfix_Logov1.jpg