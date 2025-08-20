What is the Outlook for the Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market? ' | Valuates Reports'

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market is poised for steady growth. In 2024, revenues reached about USD 62.79 Billion, and forecasts project the market to reach approximately USD 89.10 Billion by 2031, reflecting a 5.2% CAGR (2025–2031). This expansion is driven by rising seafood consumption worldwide, increased demand for convenient food formats, and advancements in processing technology.

What Product Types and Equipment Categories are Included in this Market?

The market is segmented by product type and equipment application:

Product Types: Frozen Seafood, Smoked Seafood, Canned Seafood, Dried Seafood, Surimi Seafood.

Frozen Seafood, Smoked Seafood, Canned Seafood, Dried Seafood, Surimi Seafood. Equipment Applications: Crustaceans Processing Equipment, Fish Processing Equipment, Molluscs Processing Equipment.

These segments reflect both consumer-facing product categories and the industrial machinery used to produce them efficiently and safely.

Source from Valuates Reports:

What Factors are Driving Market Growth?

Convenience & Ready-to-Eat Trends: Urbanization and busier lifestyles are pushing demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat seafood products such as canned tuna and frozen fillets. Processors are upgrading canning and freezing technology to support mass production.

Urbanization and busier lifestyles are pushing demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat seafood products such as canned tuna and frozen fillets. Processors are upgrading canning and freezing technology to support mass production. Health & Nutrition Awareness: Seafood's role as a high-protein, omega-3-rich food is attracting health-conscious consumers. Demand is rising for minimally processed, low-sodium, and nutrient-retaining seafood products.

Seafood's role as a high-protein, omega-3-rich food is attracting health-conscious consumers. Demand is rising for minimally processed, low-sodium, and nutrient-retaining seafood products. Automation & Efficiency: Processors are modernizing plants with automation, robotics, and AI-driven systems to enhance throughput, consistency, and food safety while reducing waste and labor costs.

Processors are modernizing plants with automation, robotics, and AI-driven systems to enhance throughput, consistency, and food safety while reducing waste and labor costs. Retail & Distribution Expansion: Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms are dedicating more shelf space to processed seafood, fueling investment in advanced freezing, portioning, and packaging equipment.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms are dedicating more shelf space to processed seafood, fueling investment in advanced freezing, portioning, and packaging equipment. Sustainability & Compliance: Increasing focus on eco-friendly sourcing and strict food-safety standards are driving equipment upgrades with energy-efficient, water-saving, and traceability-enabled technologies.

Which Regions and Companies Dominate the Market?

Regional Landscape: Europe leads with around 33% share , followed by China with 20% . Europe's dominance stems from its strong seafood industry and strict quality standards, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rising aquaculture production and increasing seafood consumption.

Europe leads with around , followed by . dominance stems from its strong seafood industry and strict quality standards, while is the fastest-growing region due to rising aquaculture production and increasing seafood consumption. Key Companies: Leading players include Marine Harvest (Mowi), Thai Union, Maruha Nichiro, Nippon Suisan, Trident, Nueva Pescanova, High Liner Foods, Cermaq, Nomad Foods, Grieg Seafood, Austevoll Seafood, Guolian Aquatic Products, Zoneco Group, Marel, GEA, JBT, BAADER, Skaginn 3X, Haarslev, Handtmann, Middleby, and Laitram Machinery. The top three players account for about 35% of the global market, showing a moderately consolidated industry structure.

