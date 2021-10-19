What Does The Future Hold For Artificial Intelligence And Technology including Esports Betting

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You simply cannot watch television today, without seeing multiple commercials for an eSports betting provider… in fact, it more like you will see multiple ads. It is ubiquitous in this day and age. Esports already feels like a futuristic activity. Pro video gamers now compete against each other for multimillion-dollar prize pools inside of huge arenas. The fact that you can bet on esports only sweetens the pot. Thanks to esports gambling, you don't have to be the greatest gamer to make money — you just need a good knack for the betting aspect. However, the industry is still relatively new. Competitive gaming has been booming since the mid-2000s and doesn't show any signs of slowing down yet. That said, gaming should see plenty of changes within the next decade or two. And one of the biggest changes could be the introduction of artificial intelligence. An article on Betting Site said that: "Competitive gaming is certainly nothing new. The first video-game tournament was held all the way back in 1972 at Stanford University. This event saw players compete against each other in Spacewar! Esports have changed greatly since then. One of the biggest changes is that competitive gaming is based around teams accomplishing objectives together, rather than trying to beat each other's high scores. Active tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG).

The article continued: "As for Esports betting, this works much like sports gambling. You can visit an online betting site, select the esports category, and browse the available lines. Common wagers include moneylines, outrights, prop bets, and totals. Provided you know how to read sports betting odds and understand the basic lines, you should have no problem wagering on esports. Of course, the video-game gambling industry is entirely based on player-versus-player matches. Each team you select is full of human players. This aspect should come as no surprise, given that artificial intelligence hasn't fully penetrated the esports world. Furthermore, most fans don't want to watch a bunch of AI Bots taking each other on. They'd rather see human professionals with skills that they can only dream of having. But as I'll cover below, AI could one day enter the fold. Much is made in the media about robots and how they'll impact various Industries. Everything from customer service to healthcare is featuring more artificial intelligence. The esports industry hasn't been immune to AI developments. The use of bots in esports is likely just a precursor for bigger things to come. AI gaming bots could follow the way of poker bots such as Libratus, which is now contracted to work on military strategies for the US Army."

Esports Technologies

(NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies' Groundbreaking Odds and Modeling Technology Selected as Esports Business Summit Awards Finalist for Innovative Use of Technology - Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards for excellence in the industry. The company was nominated in the Innovative Use of Technology category for its real-time odds modeling and simulation system. The system, detailed in several pending patent applications filed by Esports Technologies in August 2021, employs advanced automated models to instantly generate odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use.

Each year, the Tempest Awards shine a spotlight on the esports industry's most innovative companies and executives, with categories that span production, talent, and technology. Judged by key members of the esports community, these awards serve as some of North America's top honors for the brands, the teams, the leagues, the players, and the business leaders driving the competitive gaming industry.

The 2021 ceremony will be held tonight, October 19, at the HyperX Esports Arena located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Joining Esports Technologies as finalists in the Innovative Use of Technology category are Electronic Arts for the Apex Legends Global Series, Cisco & Riot Games at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship and 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, Allied Esports for the CS:GO Legend Series, and the Overwatch League's "Project Aloha."

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are deeply honored to be nominated as one of the standout innovators in the business of esports. It's truly a testament to our world-class quant and modeling team. This recognition by the Tempest Awards further validates our dedication to state-of-the-art solutions that will enhance a user's esports wagering experience. We are committed to delivering the best odds possible to esports betting enthusiasts, who deserve the same experience as traditional sports bettors."

For more on this year's Tempest Awards, visit https://www.esportsbiz.com/go/tempest-awards-2021/ CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other technology recent news of interest:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) recently broke ground on two new leading-edge chip factories at the company's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. In a ceremony attended by senior government officials and community leaders, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger celebrated the start of construction on the largest private investment in state history and reiterated the company's commitment to investing in U.S. semiconductor leadership.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger signals to the crowd from earth-moving equipment in Chandler, Arizona, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the largest private-sector investment in Arizona's history. The construction of two new computer chip factories is a $20 billion project that will bolster U.S. semiconductor leadership and help bring geographical balance to the global supply chain. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) the company's private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is available for enterprise customers in the U.S. announced earlier this year, Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is a cloud computing platform that brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises. It enables the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics. With Verizon's On Site 5G and private edge platform, enterprises also gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.

"By bringing compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises, we're providing enterprises with the low lag and high bandwidth needed to process information in near real time so they can gain actionable data-driven insights and optimize their operations," said Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO. "Through our partnership with AWS, we are helping customers unlock the true potential of 5G and edge computing which together will enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. We are just scraping the surface of the new experiences that will be enabled by having 5G and edge compute on site."

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) recently said that it is bringing to market a solution that can accelerate and streamline massive deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications globally for enterprise and government customers through cellular connectivity. Notecard™, by Blues Wireless, allows just about any asset to be connected to the cloud with carrier-grade security. The solution takes away significant complexity and cost through pre-paid connectivity and allows solution integrators and product builders to accelerate time to market and scale.

The global market intelligence firm IDC estimates that by 2025, the overall number of connected Internet of Things devices worldwide will reach almost 40 billion, an increase from 31.1 billion in 2020.

The need is clear for businesses to take full advantage of the potential of IoT innovation, become more efficient, reduce their environmental impact, and scale their operations. Commercial appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, and beverage dispensers, as well as construction rigs, refrigeration equipment, and containers are all envisioned to be coming off the assembly lines fully equipped for connectivity. To date, the development, scaling and adoption has been low due to the complexity of scaled operations due to management and operational constraints when relying on Wi-Fi for connectivity. Cellular connectivity overcomes these challenges, making it the best option available for remote monitoring, control, and tracking use cases.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream, in-game, and in-content through creator communities, proprietary platforms, and esports properties, recently announced the acquisition of Bloxbiz, a dynamic ad platform designed specifically for metaverse environments. Launched in 2020, Bloxbiz's initial deployment enables brands to advertise across popular Roblox game titles and helps Roblox creators with monetization and game analytics.

Bloxbiz's powerful advertising platform reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users across a collection of more than 75 curated, brand-safe games. In-game ads take the form of creative billboards that complement the gaming experience, allowing for natural discovery without interrupting gameplay. The ads are measured through Bloxbiz's advanced technology, which verifies viewability in a 3D space and provides aggregated audience geographic, language, and device data.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by Esports Technologies Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Esports Technologies Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com