Whale Cloud Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Delivering Innovative and World-class Digital Technologies to Telecom Operators

Whale Cloud drives innovative solutions in the Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS market by offering market-leading solutions that address customer preferences and accelerate time-to-market.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the 5G operational support systems (OSS)/business support systems (BSS) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Whale Cloud with the 2023 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Whale Cloud is a leading technology company that has been making significant breakthroughs in the market by empowering mobile operators in the APAC region with cost-effective and cutting-edge 5G OSS/BSS technologies.

The company offers an all-in-one business platform that streamlines the digital transformation of communications service providers (CSPs) and industrial enterprises worldwide. Whale Cloud's differentiated software-as-a-service (SaaS) suite includes 5G-ready Xpress BSS (BSS-as-a-Service), QRun (OSS-as-a-Service), Digital Marketing Cloud (Marketing-as-a-Service), Field Service Edge (Field Service-as-a-Service) and FaaS (Fiber Design-as-a-Service), that significantly enhance the way CSPs set up and run their businesses.

Another innovation example is Whale Cloud's outstanding portfolio of forward-thinking SaaS solutions with flexible commercial pricing models and a telco-as-a-service (TaaS) approach. Whale Cloud's TaaS architecture meets CSPs' ever-evolving needs, with a focus on delivering cost-effective service, thus enabling Whale Cloud to maintain its solid leadership in the industry and increase its customer base.

"Prospects for future capability expansion supported by Whale Cloud are bright because the company leverages technology advancements to push the limits and drive innovation," said Mei Lee Quah, Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

The company, therefore, is well positioned to capitalize on the latest digital trends in APAC markets because it has the most sophisticated technologies in the industry, a strong presence in over 80 countries, more than 600 global customers, and 30 years of industrial experience.

"With a stronghold in China, one of the largest mobile markets in APAC, accounting for over a third of the mobile subscribers in APAC, and good relationships with the top three mobile operators, the company is well placed to tap into the strong local push for innovation that it can leverage elsewhere in APAC," noted Quah. For its strong overall performance, Whale Cloud earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 APAC Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the 5G OSS/BSS industry.

"We are delighted to receive the prestigious 2023 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan. This recognition serves as a testament to our dedication to providing CSPs in the APAC region with state-of-the-art and cost-effective 5G OSS/BSS technologies. We take great pride in being at the forefront of technological advancements, enabling CSPs to deliver 5G experiences that are both seamless and transformative to their customers", said Steven Cho, CMO of Whale Cloud International.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud is a leading technology company that specializes in the digital transformation of telecommunication service providers and other verticals. We provide mission-critical solutions and services spanning from telecoms to 5G, cloud, FinTech, eCommerce, IoT, and smart city. At Whale Cloud, we're passionate about creating frictionless experiences for customers and empowering their digital ambitions. To find out more, visit: https://online.iwhalecloud.com/

