Wex Photo Video launches programme to make photography available on prescription for those struggling with mental health

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photography is now available on prescription for people struggling with their mental health, as part of a pilot project launched by Wex Photo Video and supported by the National Academy of Social Prescribing (NASP).

Dr Alex George spends time outdoors using photography to support his well-being. The NHS Doctor and Mental Health ambassador is supporting a new pilot programme by Wex Photo Video to help people struggling with their mental health.

Social prescribing works by a GP or healthcare professional referring a patient to a link worker who gets to know the individual and prescribes activities to enrich their life. Through the 'Photography on Prescription' programme, patients and community groups will access equipment provided by Wex and photography masterclasses with the goal of improving their mental health.

Research suggests that taking part in creative activities such as photography can help people suffering from depression, anxiety and even PTSD[2] by boosting self-esteem, reducing stress and combatting loneliness. Social prescribing can reduce the need for medical support and has been shown in some cases to reduce GP consultations by an average of 28% and A&E attendances by 24%[1].

Paul Wareham, Marketing Director of Wex Photo Video, says; "Photography can be so much more than a hobby; it's a powerful tool for conveying emotion. By giving people with mental health difficulties access to masterclasses, equipment and ongoing support, we want to connect them to a wider community; help develop their self-esteem and give them a channel for self-expression. Whilst photography will never be the total solution, we hope that this project will help some people who are currently struggling."

Three community groups have already signed up to be a part of the programme including Arts Network in London, creativeShift in Bristol and START Centre in Greater Manchester. It will include;

Photography masterclasses: Wex Photo Video will host in-person photography masterclasses to educate participants about the art and science of photography, allowing them to build a community at the same time as developing their skills and techniques. The masterclasses will be led by photographer Daniel Regan who uses the power of photography to facilitate difficult conversations and explore complex emotional experiences

Supporting 'Photography on Prescription', Dr Alex George, an NHS doctor and mental health ambassador says: "Social prescribing can boost self-esteem and improve your mental wellbeing. Having recently taken up photography, I can say first-hand that there is something truly remarkable about being behind the camera. Many people with mental health issues struggle to express their thoughts and emotions with words, which can make it difficult to convey how they are feeling and what they need. The saying goes that 'a picture is worth a thousand words' – that's exactly what makes photography such a powerful outlet for self-expression."

The first masterclass was held at Arts Network on 26th September and focused on the theme of 'Who am I?'. Using the Canon cameras, participants captured images to tell a story about their identity with Daniel Regan encouraging them to look at their world differently.

Feedback from the participants was positive with Daniel's creative direction helping to inspire and focus the group. Laura, from Lewisham in London, said she would absolutely use photography to support her mental well-being and that she "feels more motivated than ever to use her camera to express [her] emotions."

Charlotte Osborn-Forde, Chief Executive of the National Academy for Social Prescribing, says: "Social prescribing typically involves a GP or other healthcare professional referring a patient to a link worker who works closely with that person to understand the issues that are affecting their health and wellbeing. From there, the link worker supports that person to develop a plan, which could include getting practical support for housing or debt, or taking part in activities like gardening, dance, cooking, painting or, thanks to initiatives like this, photography.

A key part of the NHS's Personalised Care programme, social prescribing can make a huge difference to people experiencing loneliness, poor mental health or a wide range of physical health conditions."

The project is the first step in what Wex hopes will become a long-term initiative to support people, especially those with low level mental health issues, through photography. Their ambition is to expand the 'Photography on prescription' programme to partner with more community groups and add to their online resources.

For more information on Wex Events and how to use photography as a therapeutic tool, please visit the website here.

