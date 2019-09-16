WeWork Rio Centro and HERE Mobility Partner to Offer a New Mobility Experience to the Local WeWork Community

HERE Mobility launches its Mobility Marketplace services at WeWork Rio Centro as part of the mobility week, offering an exciting mobility experience to WeWork members

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HERE Mobility and WeWork Rio Centro today announced the start of "The New Mobility Experience" at WeWork Rio. The mobility-centered week will introduce the WeWork Rio community to the HERE Mobility solutions via an assortment of daily activities and access to rides for WeWork Rio members through the HERE Mobility Marketplace.

The partnership emphasizes the importance of transportation in day-to-day life and how mobility is changing to meet society's evolving needs. The cooperation will enable the WeWork community to order a variety of transportation services through the HERE Mobility Marketplace, a B2B platform that allows businesses to book and manage rides for clients, guests, or staff via a single interface. The Mobility Marketplace services will be offered at the WeWork reception, inviting all WeWork Rio members and guests to seamlessly book their rides.

"We are thrilled to partner with WeWork to offer smart mobility solutions that meet their business needs and help WeWork members commute easily to and from WeWork Rio Centro," said Liad Itzhak, SVP, Head of HERE Mobility.

From WeWork: "Forty percent of WeWork members globally have switched from driving to work to using more sustainable forms of mobility. As a company that supports a greener and more efficient mobility future, we are excited to partner with HERE Mobility to raise awareness about new mobility solutions and to offer our community members and guests an ecological and easy way of reaching our offices."

About HERE Mobility

HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem in order to achieve mobility efficiency. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility has created an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, connecting mobility supply and demand in real-time to empower people and businesses worldwide.

By providing the right tools and technologies, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide. Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from over 500 cities in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace, with a total of more than 2 million vehicles. The HERE Mobility Marketplace is already operational in dozens of cities worldwide including LA, Amsterdam, Athens, and Barcelona and is expected to open in over 100 cities in 2019. Learn more.

About WeWork

WeWork is the platform for creators. We provide beautiful workspace, an inspiring community, and meaningful business services to hundreds of thousands of members around the world. From startups and freelancers to small businesses and large corporations, our community is united by a desire for our members to create meaningful work and lead meaningful lives—to be a part of something greater than ourselves.

Co-founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York City in 2010, WeWork is a privately held company with over 2000 employees.

HERE Mobility Media Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

+1-323-283-8176

Related Links

https://mobility.here.com/



SOURCE HERE Mobility