WeTheWomen: A Vision, A Mission, A Movement

Education Cannot Wait Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Statement on the International Day of Women in Diplomacy

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a woman, as a lawyer, as a mom, as a civil servant, and as a member of #WeTheWomen, I celebrate the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, with the hope that our commemoration turns into collective action not only by women, but also by men. Women bring vision, leadership and compassion in all domains of life. We are trailblazers, rebels with a cause and peacebuilders. We help shape a world order based on universal human rights and values.

We the Women was launched along the margins of the 2023 SDG Summit by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and H.E. Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany. The We the Women campaign reaches out to women of the world to ask them about their challenges and priorities and inform the decisions made by the international community about the future of the world.

In April I was pleased and privileged to meet with 30 inspiring women leaders through the UN's #WeTheWomen Campaign, established by the Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany and the Minister of Development of Norway. Now also gracing our group with their presence is the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, and so many strong and empathetic, visionary and hard-working women leaders.

We share common interests and common ideals in women's empowerment, humanitarian action and sustainable development. These are the women who have smashed the glass ceiling, and who charge bravely forward to protect our common humanity from the scourge of war, violence and complacence that is derailing our efforts to deliver on the promises outlined in the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed is without equal. Her ability to sway minds and build bridges with just the most delicate of diplomatic touches is remarkable. She is also one of the world's leading advocates for education. As she so eloquently puts it: "I am inspired by the upcoming generation of women leaders who in the face of disasters, conflicts, and health emergencies prioritize their education and use their platforms to advocate for the right of all girls and young women to a quality education."

Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze is another empathetic and fearless leader that has helped to put education funding at the top of the international agenda. Her leadership has been essential in building Education Cannot Wait as a global multilateral fund. "By bringing together public and private actors in humanitarian aid and development cooperation, ECW creates a bridge between short-term humanitarian action and longer-term development," said Schulze.

Norway's Minister for International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim continues to make a positive impact on the world, especially in the area of disability inclusion and girls' education. "Education is essential to live healthy and productive lives. We need to assure that all children get a quality education, also children affected by crisis and conflict situations," said Tvinnereim. "We have to make sure that children with disabilities are given access to quality education and assure their safe and meaningful participation."

Minister of General Education and Instruction for South Sudan Awut Deng Acuil works tirelessly to reach the girls and boys of South Sudan with the safety, hope and opportunity of quality education. According to Deng: "Nationally, there are more male students than female students in all school types. One of the biggest gender gaps is in secondary schools where only 35% of the enrolled students are female. More needs to be done to support the enrolment and retention of girls in school to complete their education cycle and transition to higher levels of learning."

USAID Administrator Samantha Power leads the world's largest bilateral development agency. "We look forward to continued cooperation to increase access to education, improved learning outcomes and reach the most marginalized students – especially girls, refugees, internally displaced communities, gender and sexual minorities, and children with disabilities. We know when access to education is equal, the results are clear: greater economic growth, improved health outcomes, stronger democracies, more peaceful, resilient societies, and healthier and more successful children."

You don't have to be a diplomat to wield a diplomatic torch. Last month, Melinda French Gates announced that she would commit $1 billion to women's causes through the Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation. As she said in the announcement: "For too long, a lack of money has forced organizations fighting for women's rights into a defensive posture while the enemies of progress play offense. I want to help even the match."

While we have a long way to go, we wouldn't have gotten here without the women that paved the way. I think of Eleanor Roosevelt and her ground-breaking work to frame the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. "One of the best ways of enslaving a people is to keep them from education," Roosevelt said. "Education is the cornerstone of liberty."

