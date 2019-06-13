Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications | CAGR 6.36% by 2024 - New Report by Mordor Intelligence

Rising demand from modern technology industries and surging demand for hydrogen peroxide from the semiconductor industry are expected to drive the growth of the market studied.

Due to rapid expansion in the electronics industry, the demand for electronic chemicals used to clean and etch large-scale integrated circuits and semiconductors has also surged. To offset that demand, companies have started investing in new hydrogen peroxide production plants.

However, sudden dip in the semiconductor industry and waste management of semiconductors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market studied.

By product type, the hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for the largest share of 25%, in 2018.

By geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2018. It is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period.

Download FREE sample report Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2024)

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market:

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing demand for the electronics in countries such as China , India , and Japan , the usage of wet chemicals is increasing in the region.

region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing demand for the electronics in countries such as , , and , the usage of wet chemicals is increasing in the region. The semiconductors market in China is currently lagging behind. Currently, China is a net importer of semiconductor chips with China manufacturing less than 20% of semiconductors used. As part of the country's ambitious "Made in China 2025" plan, the Chinese government has announced their decision to reach output of USD 305 billion by 2030, and therefore meet 80% of its domestic demand. In 2018, China imported semiconductor chips worth USD 312 billion .

is currently lagging behind. Currently, is a net importer of semiconductor chips with manufacturing less than 20% of semiconductors used. As part of the country's ambitious "Made in 2025" plan, the Chinese government has announced their decision to reach output of by 2030, and therefore meet 80% of its domestic demand. In 2018, imported semiconductor chips worth . Similarly, over 90% of the IC's that are currently being used by China are either imported or domestically manufactured by foreign chipmakers. In 2018, the total imported volume of integrated circuits in China was about 417.60 billion units, representing an increase of 10.80% Y-o-Y over 2017. The total imported value of these integrated circuits was about USD 312.06 billion , representing an increase of 20% Y-o-Y over 2017.

are either imported or domestically manufactured by foreign chipmakers. In 2018, the total imported volume of integrated circuits in was about 417.60 billion units, representing an increase of 10.80% Y-o-Y over 2017. The total imported value of these integrated circuits was about , representing an increase of 20% Y-o-Y over 2017. The Chinese government has declared to invest above USD100 billion over the following decade to catch up with the United States in semiconductor technology. Some of the cities which have announced their plans for the production facilities for semiconductors include Chongqing , Shanghai , Beijing , Chengdu , Hefei , Shenzhen , Wuhan , Xiamen and Liaoning , and Shaanxi . Therefore with the establishment of new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, the demand for wet chemicals is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

over the following decade to catch up with in semiconductor technology. Some of the cities which have announced their plans for the production facilities for semiconductors include , , , , , , , and , and . Therefore with the establishment of new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, the demand for wet chemicals is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for wet chemicals consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Read more about the Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications (2019-2024)

Mordor Intelligence has segmented the Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications on the basis of product, application, and geography:

Product Type

Acetic Acid



Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)



Hydrogen Peroxide



Hydrochloric Acid



Ammonium Hydroxide



Hydrofluoric Acid



Nitric Acid



Phosphoric Acid



Sulfuric Acid



Other Product Types

Application

Semiconductor



Cleaning





Etching



Other Electronic Applications



Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturing





Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) Manufacturing

Geography

Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Taiwan





Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America



United States





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





United Kingdom





France





Russia





Rest of Europe



Rest of the World

Browse in-depth TOC of Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications

Competitive Landscape

The wet chemicals market for electronics and semiconductor applications is highly concentrated, with the top five players accounting for over 60% of the market share in 2018. Major players in the market include KMG Chemicals, BASF SE, Avantor Inc., Honeywell International LLC and KANTO CHEMICAL CO. INC., amongst others

Details on the Market can be read and downloaded here: Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics & Semiconductor Applications - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2024)

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence, LLP. provides market intelligence and advisory services that empowers enterprises to shape their strategic decisions. With a strong team of in-house experts and a host of industry tie-ups, Mordor offers syndicated and custom market intelligence services that have helped more than 700 clients gain an edge over their competition. Mordor's expertise lies in niche analysis with a quick turnaround time, making it the preferred choice for startups as well as Fortune 500 organizations.

CONTACT

Name: Sameeksha Bansal

Email: sameeksha@mordorintelligence.com

Phone: +1-617-765-2493

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715894/MORDOR_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902356/Wet_Chemicals_Market_Electronics_Semiconductor_Applications.jpg

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence LLP