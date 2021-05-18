Westmount Park Investments Engages Renowned Mining Strategist Christopher Ecclestone as Executive Advisor

Westmount Park has become highly active in the mining and precious metals industry, as the mining landscape continues to innovate and increasingly produce tangible results - this engagement accelerates Westmount Park's strategic roadmap.

Christopher Eccelstone, CEO of Hallgarten & Company stated:

"I am very excited about joining Westmount Park as it provides the ideal platform to access the multitude of investment opportunities that exist in the mining industry."

Christopher graduated from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in 1981. Prior to founding Hallgarten & Company in 2003, he was the head of research at an economic thinktank in New Jersey which he had joined in 2001. Before moving to the U.S., he was the founder and head of research at the esteemed Argentine equity research firm, Buenos Aires Trust Company, from 1991 until 2001.

Prior to his arrival in Argentina, he worked in London beginning in 1985 as a corporate finance and equities analyst and as a freelance consultant on the restructuring of the securities industry. Earlier, he worked for the Federal and State governments in Australia. Christopher has appeared as a mining analyst on CNBC as well as the Proactive Research Platform.

Romeo Di Battista Jr., CEO and Chairman of Westmount Park Investments stated:

"We are thrilled to have Christopher take the lead on all of our mining endeavors. Christopher's expertise and knowledge of the mining sphere, inclusive of the highly desirable production activities, will help us further build our portfolio in this vertical."

About Westmount Park

Westmount Park is a modern family office built on a foundation of nearly 50-years of successfully owning, running, and investing in businesses across several industries. Westmount Park offers an evolution in family office structuring, while tapping into an expansive network of wealth including families of new Canadians. The company capitalizes on a strong management team and capable partners to provide a full spectrum of services to source, assess and execute on investment opportunities to enhance business value and returns. www.westmountpark.com

