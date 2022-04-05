Westlake Akishima Launches an e-Commerce Portal for Customers in Japan and China

HOUSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Akishima, a leading supplier of specialty stabilizers for PVC industry, which is based in Tokyo, has introduced a new e-commerce platform to provide its customers with a secure and convenient online buying experience. The portal, built by the technology provider Agilis Chemicals, offers a complete set of sales and marketing functions to support fast and easy product search, order placement, quick reordering, along with advanced analytics – to help Westlake Akishima stay on top of current trends and forecast future demand.

Manuel Hadj-Rahmoun, Westlake Akishima's Managing Director, considers the new e-commerce portal a great opportunity to improve customer experience for all buyers across geographies and market segments. "With Agilis, we launched a full-featured multi-language platform in just a few months," he says. "The system is intuitive and really easy to use, and we have received lots of positive feedback from its initial adopters. We are planning to roll it out to our entire customer base in the near future, as well as integrate it with our ERP system for complete end-to-end transparency and automation."

Agilis Chemicals is a technology company that helps chemical suppliers and distributors implement digital commerce portals designed specifically for the chemical industry. "We build business solutions, not IT projects," comments Jay Bhatia, Founder and CEO at Agilis. "Today's buyers look for a fast and easy way to do their product research, review specifications and place and track orders. With Agilis, suppliers like Westlake Akishima can offer their customers all the benefits and convenience of online transactions, without having to design, build and maintain their own custom commerce portals."

The new ordering platform has already been rolled out to internal Westlake Akishima users and a limited number of buyers within Japan and China, and is expected to be available to all Westlake Akishima customers from 12th April, 2022.

About Westlake



Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com

About Agilis



Agilis is a technology company focused on driving digitalization of commerce processes in the chemical industry. With Agilis, global chemical producers and distributors can launch their own cloud-based branded digital commerce portals, fully optimized and equipped with modern marketing tools and analytics. Agilis offers chemical suppliers an easy and cost-effective way to attract and engage customers via secure digital sales and marketing channels. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, Agilis combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information about Agilis, please visit https://agilischemicals.com

