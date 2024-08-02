WestGene leads the way in mRNA innovation at the 4th mRNA Therapeutics Summit

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- July 29-31 - The 4th mRNA Therapeutics Summit, one of the most important conferences in the global mRNA industry, took place in Boston, USA. Over 400 industry experts and 65 leading researchers in mRNA development gathered to discuss the latest breakthroughs and expanding applications of mRNA technology. Dr Xiangrong Song, co-founder of Chengdu-based WestGene Biopharma, was invited to attend and share insights into WestGene's pioneering work in mRNA therapeutics, with a particular focus on the world's leading EBV-related cancer mRNA therapeutic vaccine, WGc-043.

Highlighting breakthroughs in mRNA therapeutics

Dr. Song presented the latest research data and technological advancements of WGc-043, the first mRNA therapeutic vaccine targeting EBV-related tumors to achieve IND milestones in both China and the US. In her keynote presentation, Dr. Song detailed the development of WGc-043, highlighting its safety and efficacy in the treatment of NKT cell lymphoma (NKTCL) and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). The vaccine utilizes WestGene's breakthrough technologies in mRNA sequence design, novel delivery vectors and scalable manufacturing to ensure high standards of safety and efficacy.

During the Summit, Dr Song also discussed the broader challenges and opportunities within the mRNA industry, in particular the need to improve protein expression and delivery system efficiency while reducing production costs. She emphasized the importance of balancing efficacy and safety, a principle that has guided WestGene's R&D efforts from the outset. Dr. Song also highlighted WestGene's collaborative approach, which includes pipeline licensing for access to validated candidates, co-development projects that leverage combined expertise, and technology licensing to enable partners to use WestGene's cutting-edge solutions in their own developments, thus accelerating innovation and therapeutic advancements.

The Summit featured in-depth discussions on the latest clinical data, platform development, regulatory insights, and frontier applications of mRNA therapeutics to address various indications, including oncological, rare, and infectious diseases.

Dr. Song concluded, "Presenting our research at such platform is very meaningful. mRNA technology offers new hope and options for the treatment of malignancies, and our studies underscore the immense potential of this therapy in terms of safety and efficacy.

WestGene Biopharma remains committed to pushing the boundaries of mRNA therapeutics, leveraging its proprietary technologies and collaborative framework to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

