Westfield Specialty appoints Cornelia Röskau to lead new company market platform

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty announced today the appointment of Cornelia Röskau as Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed Europe company market, Westfield Specialty Europe , which will begin underwriting business in April, subject to regulatory approval. She will be based in Luxembourg and report to Anthony Baldwin, President, Westfield Specialty International.

Anthony Baldwin said: "Cornelia has a long and distinguished career in the insurance industry and a proven track record of leading successful businesses through periods of expansion and change. Her leadership will be instrumental as Westfield Specialty moves into the next stage of its ambitious growth strategy. The expansion into the company market enables us to continue to expand sustainably, increasing our agility as we navigate the global insurance landscape and providing greater choice and flexibility for brokers and clients alike."

Cornelia Röskau said: "I am delighted to be joining Westfield Specialty at such a pivotal time in its journey. The remarkable growth the business has achieved over the past year underscores the commitment of its talented team and provides a fantastic platform for our expansion into the company market. Being able to write on both Lloyd's and company paper strengthens our offering, giving us greater breadth and enabling us to tailor our policies more effectively to deliver bespoke solutions."

Cornelia has almost 20 years' experience in the insurance industry and joins Westfield Specialty from Sompo, where she was European CEO of SI Insurance since August 2023. Prior to this, she spent time in key leadership positions at Globality Health and Groupe Henner.

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200.

Westfield Specialty offers strategic, creative coverage solutions that helps protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Westfield Specialty currently underwrites in the U.S., U.K., and Dubai. Westfield Specialty will continue to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions.

Since its establishment in 2021, Westfield Specialty has grown quickly, expecting annual GWP to reach $2bn globally in 2025. Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com .

