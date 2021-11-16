Western Blotting Market worth $1.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Western Blotting Market" by Product, (Consumables (Antibody), Instrument (Electrophoresis, Blotting System, Imager (Fluorescent))), Application (Biomedical, Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Research Institute, Hospital, Biopharma) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Western Blotting Market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements, increasing government funding in the field of biomedical research, growing demand for personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of HIV are the key factors driving the market growth.

The semi-dry blotting systems segment accounted for the largest share of the blotting systems segment in the western blotting market in 2020.

Based on instruments, the western blotting market is segmented into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems, and imagers. The blotting systems used in the western blotting process are subsegmented into wet and semi-dry blotting systems. In 2020, the semi-dry blotting systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors contributing to market growth include minimal usage of buffers during the process and rapid transfer of proteins from gels to membranes.

The reagents & buffers segment accounted for the largest share of the consumables segment in the western blotting market in 2020.

Based on type, the western blotting consumables market is segmented into reagents & buffers, antibodies & conjugates, kits, membranes & filter papers, and other consumables. In 2020, reagents & buffers accounted for the largest share of the western blotting consumables market. The large share and growth of these consumables can primarily be attributed to their repeated use and higher consumption during the western blotting process.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the western blotting market in 2020.

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the fast growing region of the western blotting market. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include strong government support for the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, the presence of bio clusters in China and India, increasing funding for life science research, and growing initiatives related to target disease diagnosis.

Some of the leading players operating in the western blotting market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

