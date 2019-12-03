Westbase.io Expands Its European Footprint to the Netherlands

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbase.io, the leading specialist distributor for 4G LTE and Internet of Things in the UK and Europe, has announced a new BV business entity and Netherlands office. The new business, based in Hilversum, will become the centre for Westbase.io's European operations.

Westbase BV, which will trade under the Westbase.io brand, will encompass local sales, warehouse and technical support. Services, previously only available in the UK and Ireland, will now be more accessible for mainland Europe. This will enable Westbase.io's channel customers to simplify deployments and reduce project lead times, while benefiting from additional specialist advice.

"Extending our European presence with the new BV entity and office will provide a local sales team to support our channel through opportunity development; technical support to enable key services, such as solution design and device staging; and a European-based warehouse will provide faster fulfilment options, amongst other things," said Huw Thomas, Head of Europe for Westbase.io.

"I'm excited by the team that we have assembled; they bring a broad range of expertise and industry knowledge to the business. As we look to increase our strategic presence across Northern Europe, they will be key to achieving this."

The new local team has been working in the Netherlands for several months to establish the foundations of the business, and they will now become the support mechanism for its European customers.

Among the new appointments are Julian Sinnige, Benelux Country Manager, who brings 17 years of technology industry experience and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the new Hilversum office. In addition, Peter Huisers joins Sinnige to manage the warehouse operations, bringing over 35 years of warehousing experience.

Geir Gramdal has also recently joined as Nordics Country Manager to develop business across this region and will be based in Norway. He brings nearly 30 years of channel experience, working for vendors such as Netapp, Wicom, StorageTek and Fiskars. In addition, the highly experienced UK-based European sales team will continue to be integral to delivering support for the region.

Westbase.io, which has an established European business, will target its growth through its existing channel customers while also looking to expand through new relationships.

"We cannot wait to see what we can achieve with our new European entity and it is a key part of our expansion strategy," concluded Sacha Kakad, Managing Director of Westbase.io, "The potential use cases for cellular and IoT, combined with the constant development we're seeing in LTE and 5G networks by operators and vendors, makes this an exciting time for our industry. We want to be sure that we and our channel are positioned to maximise our role in this."

About Westbase BV

Westbase BV trades as Westbase.io. Based in the Netherlands, it supports the business' operations across all of mainland Europe. Westbase.io helps to transform businesses by enabling them to be better connected. Delivering 4G LTE and IoT networking solutions, the company supports the changing technological demands on organisations today using its 30 years of experience.

Westbase.io represents the three global leaders in Wireless WAN 4G LTE networking solutions:

Westbase.io is the leading Cradlepoint Distributor for Europe , representing the vendor's full range of solutions for branch, mobile and IoT.

, representing the vendor's full range of solutions for branch, mobile and IoT. Westbase.io is the leading Sierra Wireless Distributor for Europe , representing the vendor's full range of AirLink solutions designed for IoT.

, representing the vendor's full range of AirLink solutions designed for IoT. Westbase.io is the leading Digi Distributor for Europe , representing their broad range of 4G LTE solutions with particular focus on their TransPort series which has been built for vehicle and industrial IoT applications.

We are actively recruiting new channel partners across Europe to represent these leading brands alongside us, so get in touch today if you are interested in expanding your 4G LTE portfolio and taking advantage of the growing market opportunity: info@westbase.io or +44-(0)-1291-430-567.

SOURCE Westbase.io