West One Music Group Adds Q-Factory Music and Sound Design to Its Collection

The Q-Factory catalogue, based in Los Angeles, currently consists of over 75 meticulously created albums comprising more than 3,500 instrumental tracks, all either produced or executive produced by Etoll. The catalogue will be featured on West One Music's website with the company assuming all administrative tasks worldwide, including marketing, clearances, licensing and royalty processing, through a global management agreement. Q-Factory will continue to be owned by MEP Capital, an investment firm specialising in media and entertainment.

Etoll launched the Q-Factory library 25 years ago, building it album by album with his own compositions along with contributions from other specialist trailer composers, often trained by Etoll himself. He was a true pioneer in creating sound design and epic hybrid music for licensing, and Q-Factory sound design has become the gold standard for movie trailer soundtracks. The library is utilised by virtually every film studio and TV network for their trailers and promos. Q-Factory music and sound design can be heard in recent marketing campaigns for, among many others, Wicked, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Netflix's Arcane and Love Is Blind, and Amazon Prime's The Rings of Power.

West One Music was founded in 2002 as an independent production music company and today has offices and production studios in 15 countries. With the addition of Q-Factory the company will have 16 distinct labels, along with its thriving custom music division. Meanwhile, Etoll will become a contributor to the company, working together with its creative team in Los Angeles.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining forces with a global powerhouse like West One Music," said Etoll. "This move enhances the footprint of the Q-Factory catalogue and continues the truly independent, music-first approach I've always lived by."

"We are immensely proud to bring Robert and Q-Factory into our fold," said West One Music global CEO Edwin Cox. "The music and sound design of Q-Factory is iconic and the production values are unsurpassed. Robert is a one-of-a-kind music creative and a true legend in the trailer production community. We look forward to a long and exciting creative partnership that will continue to deliver outstanding music and sound design to the world of entertainment and consumer marketing."

The Q-Factory library is now officially available on westonemusic.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627107/Announcement.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627108/Q_Factory.jpg