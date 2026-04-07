West Africa LNG Group Highlights Strategic Progress on Guinea LNG Project at Powering Africa Summit

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Africa LNG Group (WALNG) highlighted continued momentum behind its Guinea LNG Project during the Powering Africa Summit in Washington, D.C., including engagements with senior officials from the Government of Guinea and the United States.

Guinea's Minister of Energy, Mr. Laye-Sékou Camara (left), and U.S. Department of Energy Acting Assistant Secretary Tommy Joyce (right) at the Powering Africa Summit in Washington, D.C.

During the Summit, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Guinea, Mr. Laye-Sékou Camara, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to advancing modern energy infrastructure to support the country's rapidly expanding mining and industrial sectors. He emphasized the importance of reliable, scalable energy solutions in unlocking Guinea's full economic potential, particularly across the bauxite and alumina value chain.

"Guinea is committed to building a modern energy system that can support our industrial growth and fully unlock the value of our natural resources," said Minister Camara. "Partnerships such as the Guinea LNG Project are central to delivering the reliable and scalable energy infrastructure required for the next phase of our economic development."

The Guinea LNG Project, being developed by WALNG in collaboration with the Government of Guinea, is designed to deliver a flexible and scalable LNG-based energy solution to meet this growing demand. The project will provide a reliable source of cleaner-burning fuel to power industrial operations, reduce reliance on heavy fuels, and support the broader development of Guinea's energy ecosystem.

During the Summit, Minister Camara met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Acting Assistant Secretary Tommy Joyce of the U.S. Department of Energy, along with representatives from development finance institutions and private sector partners. These discussions underscored strong alignment between Guinea and the United States on strengthening energy security and advancing critical minerals supply chains through investment in enabling infrastructure.

"The United States is committed to working with partners like Guinea to advance energy infrastructure that supports responsible resource development and long-term economic growth," said Acting Assistant Secretary Joyce. "Projects like Guinea LNG demonstrate how energy and critical minerals can be developed together through mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen supply chains while creating lasting value for both countries."

The project is advancing through key development milestones with the support of international partners and is expected to play a central role in underpinning Guinea's next phase of industrial growth.

"The Guinea LNG Project represents a foundational step in building the energy infrastructure required to support Guinea's long-term industrial development," said Patricia Moller, Chairman of West Africa LNG Group. "We are proud to be working alongside the Government of Guinea and U.S. partners to advance a solution that is both scalable and aligned with the strategic priorities of all stakeholders involved."

WALNG continues to engage with U.S. government agencies, development finance institutions, and private investors as it progresses toward final development and financing stages.

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