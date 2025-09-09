WeRoad Launches Global Trade Partnership Programme Offering 300+ Group Adventures for Millennial and Gen Z Travellers

WeRoad's new trade partnership programme is open to travel agencies, OTAs, and independent travel agents worldwide

MILAN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRoad , Europe's fastest growing adventure travel company, has launched a global trade partnership programme. Known for its small-group trips (8-15 people) aimed at solo travellers aged 25-to 49, WeRoad is inviting travel agents, agencies and OTAs around the world to offer its portfolio of more than 300 curated itineraries to destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Americas.

WeRoad's trade programme offers agents a timely opportunity to tap into two fast-growing trends: the boom in solo travel and the rise of Millennials and Gen Z booking holidays through travel agents. A recent American Express report found 76% of this demographic planned a solo trip in 2024, while in the UK, the proportion of 18- to 24-year-olds booking via an agent has nearly doubled in five years, rising from 26% in 2019 to 48% in 2024 ( ABTA Holiday Habits report ). Across Europe, 34% of millennials prefer to book with an agent.

Commenting on the trade programme Andrea Lamperini, Chief Operating Officer at WeRoad says: "At WeRoad, our trips are designed to spark friendships and build communities that last long after the journey ends. Expanding our partnerships internationally opens the door for more travellers to share those experiences. We're excited to offer agents and OTAs access to a community-oriented product we're confident their clients will love, alongside one of the most competitive commission structures in the market."

Early partnerships with Bluvacanze (Italy), Tourhub (UK) and Arrival Travel (Australia) highlight growing momentum behind the programme. Active since March 2025, the Bluvacanze partnership serves 300,000 travellers per year across 600 travel agencies. Under these agreements, the majority of customers booking a WeRoad trip also purchase flights and travel insurance, creating additional margin opportunities for agents.

"We're delighted to partner with WeRoad to bring their distinctive community-based travel experiences to our network," says Seamus Conlon, CEO at Tourhub. "Their small groups, immersive itineraries, and focus on building connections that turn solo journeys into lasting friendships offer something fresh for the 25-49 age group and solo travellers, making them a strong complement to our portfolio."

By partnering with WeRoad, agencies gain access to over 300 curated itineraries, a competitive commission structure that rewards them for each individual booking, and flexible payment options. Agents can also earn extra rewards for every new customer they introduce to WeRoad, alongside ongoing incentives such as sales contests and bonus structures to recognise top performers.

Partners keep 100% of the commission on bundled airfare and travel insurance, maximising earning potential. Bookings can be made manually or via WeRoad's API for real-time integrations. Partners also benefit from hands-on training, tailored support, and access to familiarisation (FAM) trips and WeMeets - WeRoad's series of local events that keep its customers connected in their home cities.

With a customer base of over 200,000 travellers, €100M in revenue in 2024 (up 70% year-on-year), and a 4.7 Trustpilot rating , WeRoad has been elevating group adventure travel for solo travellers since launching in Italy in 2017. Around 90% of its customers join trips solo, drawn to the brand's mission to create genuine friendships and tackle loneliness through shared travel experiences.

WeRoad operates in Italy, Spain, the UK, France and Germany, offering trips in each market's language. In the UK, its trips are tailored for English-speaking travellers in and beyond the UK. Its rapid growth is thanks to its highly engaged community of travellers, more than 3 million social media followers, and a distinct approach that blends adventure travel with meaningful connection.

WeRoad trips are led by a trained travel coordinator alongside local guides, and prioritise off-the-beaten-path adventures and authentic local experiences. Itineraries range from hiking through Patagonia to exploring hidden villages in Vietnam to celebrating Oktoberfest in the heart of Munich.

With partners already on board and new collaborations under discussion, WeRoad's international trade programme aims for trade partnerships to eventually comprise 20–25% of all WeRoad bookings, reflecting the important role partners will play in its continued growth. For further information or to register interest please visit: www.weroad.com/traveladvisors

About WeRoad

WeRoad has been reinventing group travel for Millennial and Gen Z travellers since 2017 and is one of the fastest growing adventure travel platforms, with offices in Italy, Spain, the UK, France and Germany, as well as operating in the DACH market. In May 2024, WeRoad launched an international offering bringing together travellers from all over the world for English-speaking group adventures. It has a strong community DNA with a large social following (over 3.5 million followers).

With the strength of its 3,000+ Coordinators, WeRoad has helped over 200,000 travellers to discover the world in more than 1000 itineraries. Around 60 percent of its customers rebook year-on-year and a third of its bookings is the result of word of mouth. WeRoad has over 200 full time employees. In December 2022, WeRoad was recognised by world leading brand consultancy, Interbrand, as one of 15 of the most competitive Italian brands of the next generation . It was also named by Sifted as one of the fastest growing startups in Europe in 2024.

