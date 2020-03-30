WernerCo Names Gary Scott As Global Chief Executive Officer

Martin Bertinchamp, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Werner International Holding comments: "Gary is the type of visionary leader to successfully guide WernerCo into the future. We are excited to have Gary join us to build on WernerCo's market-leading brands and products. His strong international background, with many years in different regions, will also drive our global growth initiatives. Safety, innovation and quality remain the core pillars of our strategy".

Prior to joining WernerCo, Mr. Scott was Global President, Floor Care Division for TTI. Before joining TTI, Gary served as President of Chamberlain and Heathco, Americas at The Chamberlain Group, Inc. He also spent over 10 years at Newell Rubbermaid in various leadership roles across Commercial and Consumer products in both the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Scott, an engineer by studies, started his career as R&D engineer at Stanley Black & Decker in the UK.

"WernerCo is an outstanding company focused on product innovation and growth, and I am excited to be joining WernerCo at a pivotal time in the Company's history," stated Gary Scott, WernerCo's Global Chief Executive Officer. "I very much look forward to working with our global teams on our strategic plans to drive continued success."

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services it delivers. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

