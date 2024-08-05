WernerCo Announces New Corporate Name: ProDriven Global Brands

Name Change Represents the Completion of the Company's Transformation to a Leading Global Brand Portfolio for Professional and Trade Industries

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WernerCo today announced the company will now be called ProDriven Global Brands, a portfolio of brands united in their growth strategy to serve the professional construction, industrial and automotive industries. Effective today, the transition to ProDriven Global Brands further solidifies the company's ongoing commitment to serve the pro through a diversified brand and product portfolio.

"The name change represents a significant multi-year transformation in our company," said Gary Scott, Global CEO, ProDriven Global Brands. "This company began as a single safe access brand in North America. As we've continued to grow the Werner brand, we've also developed an expansive brand portfolio serving a variety of professionals and industries across the globe. The new name is representative of the company's focus, scope and global reach."

In 2007, the Werner brand in North America represented 100% of the company's revenue. "Since then, as the Werner brand has expanded and gained market share, we've also built the company into a diversified collection of brands that are long-standing leaders in their categories and regions of the world," said Scott. "With 9 additional pro-focused brands, most notably WEATHER GUARD, KNAACK, Bailey, Duarib and Zarges, ProDriven Global Brands is a well-diversified and innovative company positioned for the next phase of growth."

The name ProDriven clearly defines the audience served and represents the company's drive to deliver safety, security, and productivity solutions focused on customer and end user needs. This change has no impact on brands, product offerings or business partnerships. ProDriven Global Brands will continue to provide customers and end users with the same best-in-class products and commitment to success.

About ProDriven Global Brands

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.prodrivenbrands.com/.

