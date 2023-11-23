WeRide approved to launch a paid service of fully driverless Robotaxis in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- November 17, 2023 -- WeRide received the notice to launch a commercial operation of fully driverless Robotaxi from Beijing Intelligent Connected Vehicle Policy Piolt Zone (hereinafter referred to as "Pilot Zone"). This means WeRide can now provide a charging service of fully driverless Robotaxis to the public in Yizhuang, Beijing.

Citizens in Beijing experienced WeRide’s fully driverless Robotaxi

Since being approved to carry out driverless road test in the Pilot Zone in October 2022, WeRide has gradually got the permits to carry out "unmanned remote stage" demonstration application, high-speed road testing to and back from the airport, and now the commercial operation, marking a leading development speed in the autonomous driving industry.

Passengers can hail a WeRide Robotaxi within the designated area via WeRide Go App and check the estimated cost. The Robotaxi will arrive at the designated pick-up point, and passengers need to verify their identity by scanning the QR code. The service scope covers popular destinations such as subway stations, residential areas, office and industrial parks, etc., with a total of 242 pick-up and drop-off stops. 1 Robotaxi can serve 1-3 passengers at a time, operating from 9:00 am to 17:00 pm.

WeRide has been a leader in the area of Robotaxi. In November 2018, WeRide launched China's first Robotaxi. Next year, WeRide launched the nation's first commercial Robotaxi service in Guangzhou. To date, WeRide has completed more than 1,400 days of commercial Robotaxi operation without any proactive accidents.

WeRide's rich experience on Robotaxi operation has also been applied overseas. In November 2021, WeRide and its UAE partner Bayanat launched Robotaxi services on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, bringing a new travel experience to local citizens. So far, they have completed nearly 20,000 customer orders.

On July 3 this year, the Prime Minister of the UAE announced that the UAE's first autonomous driving test license was issued to WeRide, which is the first national-level driverless license in the Middle East and even in the world.

In the future, WeRide will continue to increase the number of Robotaxis, add popular pick-up and drop-off stops, and accelerate the commercialization of various types of self-driving products such as Robobus, Robosweeper and Robovan, to create an efficient and convenient travel ecosystem for local citizens and make driverless services within reach of everyone.

