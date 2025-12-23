WEMADE Partners with Razer to Power Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship

The hybrid event will be held at the Razer SEA HQ and livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and BiliBili

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMADE , the leading global game developer behind Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG Legend of YMIR, today announced that it will be hosting the YMIR Cup World Championship in partnership with global gaming lifestyle brand, Razer , from 28 February to 1 March 2026. Held at the Razer SEA HQ in Singapore, this live esports tournament is designed to establish the Norse mythology-inspired title as a long-term global competitive IP.

More than just a tournament, the YMIR Cup will be the foundational testbed for a future large-scale global league. In line with cultivating the global Legend of YMIR community, the World Championship is an invite-only hybrid event set to deliver a highly immersive esports experience for its online and offline audience.

The YMIR Cup will determine the strongest server and clan, and is held independently from the weekly Server Battles and Server Duels. League matches will take place every Friday from 26 December 2025 to 6 February 2026, and champions from each division will advance to the World Championship. Clan members of participating clans can join the competition online by accessing a dedicated tournament server. The World Champion will also face off with the winner of Korea's Legend of YMIR 2nd YMIR Cup in a special Legend Match.

All teams will compete using some of the top-rated esports mice, keyboards, and headsets, including the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro, and Razer BlackShark V3 Pro, products designed for and/or used by professional esports players worldwide, as reflected on renowned esports database Prosettings.net. These deliver ultra-low latency, rapid actuation, and ergonomic designs for peak performance.

Michael Kim, Head of Game Business Division, WEMADE, said: "From enthusiastic participation in the Legend of YMIR Partner Server system, to all the passion in action during the Server Battles, we are heartened and honoured to have witnessed the organic growth of this community. We are beyond excited to see this energy and momentum continue in the lead up to the YMIR Cup World Championship, and with Razer's support, we look forward to empowering our best players around the world to come together and compete at the highest standards."

Based on each clan's final placement within their division, participants in the league matches and World Championship can earn up to US$1,000,000 worth of Diamonds, YMIR Points, and even Legendary Summon Tickets. Participants will also stand a chance to grab exclusive YMIR Cup gear with special bonus stats.

Live coverage of the tournament will be streamed simultaneously across major platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and Bilibili. The event concludes with an Award Ceremony on Day 2, 1 March 2026.

For more information about Legend of YMIR and the YMIR Cup, please visit https://www.legendofymir.com . Join the community today via the official Discord , YouTube , and Facebook channels for real-time updates and interaction.

-ENDS-

About WEMADE



WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem-built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets-powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand made For Gamers. By Gamers™.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, Razer has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software suite, which consists of Razer Chroma RGB, Razer Synapse and more, boasts over 250 million users, offering customization, lighting effects and optimization.

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z, through Razer Gold, one of the world's largest game payment services to over 68,000 games and Razer Silver, the accompanying rewards program.

Razer is committed towards a sustainable future and is taking responsibility through its #GoGreenWithRazer movement – a 10-year roadmap that aims to minimize environmental impact through various initiatives.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai, and 19 offices worldwide. Razer will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a slew of brand activations. Find out more here at https://rzr.to/20anni .

