Wellington College International to Open First African School in Alaro City, Lagos in 2027

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington College International has formally launched its first African school, Wellington College International Lagos, marking a major milestone in the expansion of world-class British education onto the continent. The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Metropolitan Club in Lagos, attended by senior leaders from Wellington College Education and Rendeavour, together with representatives from government, business, and the diplomatic community.

L-R: Stephen Jennings, CEO & Founder Rendeavour, Paresh Thakrar, Managing Director Wellington College International; Yomi Ademola, Managing Director Alaro City; Frank Mosier, Founding Chairman Rendeavour, and Paul Vanni, International Director Wellington College during the official launch ceremony of Wellington College International Lagos, located in Alaro City, the flagship new city in Lagos, Nigeria, developed by Rendeavour.

The school is scheduled to open in September 2027 as a co-educational boarding and day school for up to 1,500 students aged 3 to 18. It will deliver the English National Curriculum from Key Stage 1 through to A-Levels, combining Wellington College's distinguished academic heritage with Nigerian and regional strengths to provide a holistic education that develops intellect, character, and leadership.

Wellington College International Lagos will be located in Alaro City, the new flagship city developed by Rendeavour within the Lekki Free Zone. The 12.5-hectare campus has been designed by award-winning British firm MICA Architects and will include purpose-built facilities supporting excellence across academics, sport, music, the arts, and pastoral care, while positioning the school at the forefront of innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship. It will be the first private school in Lagos to feature a 50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool, alongside a market-leading performing arts theatre, a fully equipped medical centre, integrated STEM laboratories, an indoor sports complex, multi-purpose outdoor courts, a 400-metre athletics track, and a full-size rugby pitch.

Paresh Thakrar, Managing Director of Wellington College International, said the partnership creates a powerful foundation for excellence: "Wellington College's long-standing reputation as the UK's leading co-educational day and boarding school, combined with Rendeavour's experience in building Africa's most ambitious new cities, sets a new benchmark for education on the continent and equips young people to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said education lies at the heart of Africa's long-term growth: "Wellington College International Lagos represents a significant investment in Africa's future, helping to prepare the next generation of leaders who will drive innovation, prosperity, and inclusive development across the continent."

The new school further strengthens Alaro City's position as a fully integrated urban ecosystem. Planned across 2,000 hectares, Alaro City brings together residential neighbourhoods, commercial and industrial districts, schools, healthcare, hospitality, and more than 150 hectares of green and recreational spaces.

Wellington College International Lagos will be the first Wellington College school in Africa and the eleventh globally, joining a network across the UK, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and India that collectively educates more than 10,000 students worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873505/Wellington_College_International_Lagos.jpg