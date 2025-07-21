Wellington College International and Rendeavour partner on boarding and day school in Alaro City, Nigeria

ALARO CITY, Nigeria, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington College International, a leading British education provider, and Rendeavour, Africa's new city builder, have partnered to open a coeducational day and boarding school for 1,500 students aged 3-18 in Alaro City, Nigeria. Opening in September 2027, Wellington College International Lagos will offer unparalleled academic excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, and a holistic approach to education, transforming the educational landscape in West Africa.

(L-R) Yomi Ademola, Chairman, Rendeavour West Africa & Managing Director, Alaro City, and Paul Vanni, International Director, Wellington College International, sign partnership agreement.

With its rich culture and dynamic economy, Lagos is the ideal location for the first school in the Wellington College Education network in Africa. Nigerian parents have a history of sending their children abroad in pursuit of world-class international education. The school will provide the same standard of excellence, but closer to home.

Wellington College International Lagos will share the values, ethos, enduring quality, and ambition of Wellington College, the pioneering British coeducational school, combined with regional and Nigerian educational strengths and traditions.

Wellington College International Lagos, to be opened in Alaro City, will be the top school in its region, delivering an outstanding education that provides students with the knowledge, skills, and character to realise their potential and help serve and shape a better world.

Rendeavour's Alaro City campus, developed in partnership with its Nigerian partners and designed by award-winning British architectural design practice MICA Architects, will follow the rigorous English National Curriculum, culminating in the challenging A-level programme, as well as offering coaching and teaching excellence in sports, music, and the arts. Wellington College is a thought leader in education, and the school will look to lead in areas of AI and entrepreneurship.

Rendeavour is Africa's largest new city developer. Backed by American, Norwegian, New Zealand, and British investors, Rendeavour's cities are among the largest construction projects in Africa and serve as hubs for businesses, homes, education, and recreation within infrastructure-ready economic zones.

As part of its next stage of growth, Rendeavour is building a leading education business, with a focus on rolling out educational institutions across the Rendeavour portfolio, starting with Wellington College International Lagos. Scott Bryan, who has more than 25 years of experience in teaching and leading in British education, including opening schools globally, has been appointed as Rendeavour's Director of Education.

Wellington College International Lagos will join the extensive Wellington College Education network of schools, becoming the eleventh school and the first in Africa. Wellington College International schools and associated bilingual schools are located in China, Thailand, and India, educating over 6,200 Wellingtonians. Each school, alongside the founding school Wellington College, is a recognised leader in its region and delivers world-class academic results and university placements, including at Oxford and Cambridge and Ivy League universities.

Central to the ethos of every school in the Wellington College Education network are the five core values: Kindness, Courage, Respect, Integrity, and Responsibility, which guide all interactions within the community, fostering a positive, supportive, and productive environment.

Alaro City is a thoughtfully designed urban development envisioned on 2,000 hectares, with dedicated space for commercial, industrial, and residential use — including offices, logistics and warehousing, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment hubs, and 150 hectares of green and recreational areas. Strategically situated just 45 minutes from Victoria Island, Lagos, it lies opposite the site of the upcoming Lagos International Airport. Alaro City also features the largest residential development within the Lekki Free Zone.

James Dahl, 15th Master, Wellington College: "Wellington College's proven track record as the UK's leading coeducational day and boarding school, aligned with Rendeavour's status as Africa's largest city builders, will ensure that Wellington College International Lagos swiftly establishes itself as nothing less than the very best school in Africa. Through collaboration with other schools in our pioneering global family and our network's positive approach, Wellington College International Lagos will provide our students with a truly transformative 21st-century education, enabling them to thrive and to help serve and shape a better world."

Stephen Jennings, Founder & CEO, Rendeavour: "At Rendeavour, we believe that every world-class city must offer access to world-class education. Wellington College International Lagos will deliver exactly that, not as an imported ideal, but as an embedded institution within the communities we are building. By aligning one of the world's most respected educational brands with our vision for integrated urban living, we are laying the groundwork for a generation of leaders who will thrive locally and compete globally."

Sir Anthony Seldon, Founding Director, Wellington College Education: "In the age of generative AI and a rapidly changing world, Wellington College Education aims to take a global lead and to shape thinking about what education should look like as we enter the middle phase of the 21st century. Schools must ensure that all students have the skills and opportunities to flourish in a global, more agile society, and our schools are best placed to provide these. Wellington College International Lagos will be at the very heart of this educational revolution in Africa and, with its world-class facilities, teachers, and holistic vision for education, it will be the school to which all others aspire."

Yomi Ademola, Chairman, Rendeavour West Africa & Managing Director, Alaro City: "Great cities are not defined solely by their infrastructure or economy, but by their ability to nurture talent and shape future generations. The arrival of Wellington College International marks a transformative milestone in the evolution of Lagos State, affirming Alaro City's role as the centre of the New Lagos and a catalyst in shaping the future of urban Africa. It signals a new era where excellence in education is integrated into the DNA of city-building, not as an afterthought, but as foundational. This partnership reflects our long-term vision: to develop cities that empower people, attract global investment, and set new standards for what is possible across Africa."

