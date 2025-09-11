Welding Materials Market worth $22.53 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Welding Materials Market by Type (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, Gases), Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Heavy Industries), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030", welding materials market is projected to grow from USD 18.86 billion in 2025 to USD 22.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period. The growth of the welding materials market is expected to be fueled by rising demand from various end-use industries, long-term growth in emerging markets, and investments in energy infrastructure.

Arc welding segment to lead welding materials market during forecast period

Arc welding is expected to be the largest segment of the welding materials market throughout the forecast period. This method benefits from a high heat concentration during welding, where an electric arc forms between the electrode and base metals, causing the materials to melt. Its consistent metal deposition, excellent corrosion resistance, and high impact toughness reinforce its position as a leading welding technology. Arc welding is also popular in the industry because it is cost-effective and adaptable to various metal surfaces. These benefits collectively explain why arc welding remains a preferred choice for industries seeking reliable, strong, and efficient metal joining solutions.

Gases segment to register second-highest CAGR in welding materials market during forecast period

The gases segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR in the welding materials market during the forecast period. As shielding and cutting gases become increasingly essential for specialized, high-quality, and efficient welding applications—especially as industries adopt advanced manufacturing processes—gas is expanding in the welding materials market. Shielding gases such as argon, carbon dioxide, helium, or gas mixtures are necessary for gas metal arc welding (MIG/MAG), gas tungsten arc welding (TIG), and plasma arc processes to prevent atmospheric contamination of the molten weld. Shielding gases are a better choice than purely flux-based processes because they improve arc stability, penetration control, and weld appearance.

Transportation segment to record highest CAGR in welding materials market during forecast period

The transportation segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The welding materials market is increasing due to the automotive sector's heavy reliance on welding. Modern vehicle manufacturing involves extensive welding for key structural and body parts such as chassis frames, exhaust systems, engine components, transmission assemblies, suspension parts, and body panels. The shift to lighter materials like high-strength steels, aluminum alloys, and advanced composites requires specialized welding wires, fluxes, and filler metals to preserve strength while reducing weight. Furthermore, the rise in electric vehicle (EV) production is boosting demand, as components like battery packs, motor housings, and complex electrical connections often need precise welding methods such as MIG, TIG, and laser welding, supported by high-performance consumables.

Asia Pacific to hold largest share of welding materials market during forecast period

The welding materials market in Asia Pacific is expanding due to rapid industrial progress, infrastructure projects, and growth in manufacturing. Countries like China and India are investing significantly in transportation networks, urban development, power plants, ports, and industrial zones. Large construction and infrastructure projects require extensive welding for steel frameworks, pipelines, and components, which increases the demand for electrodes, wires, and fluxes. The region also hosts major automobile manufacturing centers in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand, and key hubs for appliance and machinery production. These sectors rely on both automated and manual welding techniques, which consume a large volume of materials.

Key Players

The report profiles key companies including Air Liquide (France), Air Products Inc. (US), ESAB (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Linde plc (Germany), Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (US), Ador Welding (India), Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), and voestalpine AG (Austria). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share.

