Welcome to the Coveris 2.0 Experience

On its way to Coveris 2.0, the company has now successfully realigned its business model, with the setup of market focused structures and the strengthening of its expert teams. These changes have been accompanied by significant investments in the latest technologies and in targeted acquisitions to further enlarge its product portfolio and geographic presence.

With these investments coming to fruition, Coveris is now refreshing its visual identity to reflect the new profile, vision and ambition of the company. The completely new colour world and design elements best visualise what stands at the core of Coveris: the know-how of its people, the state-of-the-art technology and its capabilities paired with forward thinking.

Vibrant, accessible and portraying real Coveris people - this is how the company visualises its reinvention. The company unchanged logo, now embedded in a new visual world, reminds of the strength and long history of Coveris.

"I am very pleased with the progress made by Coveris in the recent past and this new visual identity is yet another sign of the modernity, energy and passion one can find throughout the Company," comments Jakob A. Mosser, Coveris CEO.

The new Coveris world can be experienced on our social media pages on Facebook, LinkedIn, Xing and Twitter as well as at www.coveris.com.

ABOUT COVERIS

Coveris is a leading European packaging company that manufactures flexible packaging solutions for some of the world's most respected brands. We develop packaging that protects all types of products - from food to pet food, from medical devices to industrial and agricultural products. Through our broad level of technical expertise, our high-quality packaging extends the shelf life of products hence helping to reduce waste and resource wastage. Together with our customers we are constantly working on new attractive and sustainable packaging solutions. Coveris operates 26 sites in the EMEA region with 4,100 employees. Coveris Group is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

