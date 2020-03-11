Welcome to Citycon's Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 11 March 2020 at 13.15 hrs

HELSINKI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj will hold its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 at 12.00 noon at Finnkino Iso Omena (ISENSE hall), at the address Piispansilta 11, Espoo, Finland. The reception of participants who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 11.00 a.m.

A shareholder, who is registered in the company's shareholders' register and wants to participate in the general meeting, shall register for the meeting by giving a prior notice of participation not later than 12 March 2020 at 4.00 p.m. The instructions on how to register are available in the Stock Exchange Release sent on 20 February: https://www.citycon.com/newsroom/notice-to-the-annual-general-meeting-of-citycon-oyj-1

This year Citycon will also provide an opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting online at https://citycon.videosync.fi/agm-2020. The language of the live online streaming is English. The meeting will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

Tel. +358-50-570-1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

