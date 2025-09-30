Welcome, Måna - Introducing an Innovative Digital Caregiving Platform for the Elderly and Cognitively Challenged Communities

STALLARHOLMEN, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Måna Care AB is pleased to announce that our initial production release of its US and EU patent pending Måna® Digital Caregiving Assistant has successfully shipped to our lead customers. The Måna platform enables digital inclusion for the elderly and cognitively challenged communities while extending their ability to live independently. Måna is a global platform capable of providing care to loved ones in multiple languages and across the world within the safety of a secure, closed communication network. With its out-of-the-box "instant on and attach performance", Måna seamlessly connects to the best regional cellular networks automatically upon plug-in. This feature provides caregivers, family, and friends a reliable way to stay connected to their loved ones from anywhere in the world.

The Måna Platform:

Måna blends state-of-the-art Generative AI, Industrial IoT technology, and a unique communication approach to deliver an innovative Digital Caregiving platform. This platform provides a significant capability to meet the care demands being imposed to address the exponential growth of the global elderly population. Måna integrates more than ten age-tech assistive devices into one simple-to-use platform by providing: an integrated activities tracker, calendar, current and daily weather forecast with recommended clothing options, audio/video call option with just one click, the ability to receive pictures and videos, and the capability to play music or listen to audiobooks. In addition to the utility and entertainment functions, the Måna platform also offers several accessibility features, including help through the Måna Digital Assistant, memory assistance with the My Måna feature, one finger optical health check detailing SpO2, heart rate, and temperature, the ability to receive voice messages, text to speech messages, and voice messages with language translation.

Recognizing our Strategic Partners:

Our journey from Måna Care AB's incorporation as a company to today's production release of the Måna platform is a tribute to our strategic partners and advisory team's efforts. "We would especially like to thank Daikoku Innovations LLP for helping us realize the Måna vision. We appreciate their team's dedication and creativity in providing hardware, software, system integration, industrial design, IT, Apps, manufacturing services, and signing on as our exclusive Sales Rep for the India region. This is the true definition of an all-inclusive development partner," said Co-Founders Jeff DeAngelis - CEO and Anders Reisch - Chairman, Måna Care AB.

"Daikoku Innovations LLP is excited to continue expanding our strategic partnership with Måna Care AB as their development partner and exclusive India Sales Representative for the innovative Måna Digital Caregiver Assistant platform. Developing complete solutions that blend Generative AI tools, AI agents and Industrial IoT technologies aligns perfectly with our mission to drive forward-thinking technological advancements. At Daikoku Innovations LLP, we are committed to excellence, seamless collaboration, and deliver results that exceed customer expectations. Together, we are confident that our partnership will continue to create impactful and sustainable innovations that help propel Daikoku Innovations LLP., to new heights as an all-inclusive platform provider."

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) was selected as our health sensor solutions provider. The MAXREFDES104 Health Sensor Platform 3.0 and integration support by ADI helped the Måna platform achieve a single finger optical health check that tracks SpO2 (% blood oxygen), heart rate (pulse), and temperature trending information, which may be shared with caregivers and trusted family members if desired. "This partnership with ADI has simplified and improved the value that the Måna platform provides our elderly and cognitively challenged communities," said Co-Founder & CEO Jeff DeAngelis, Måna Care AB.

"ADI is excited to expand our ecosystem of life-changing healthcare solutions with Måna Care," said Guiseppe Olivadoti, Vice President, Digital Healthcare Marketing and Applications at ADI. "As Måna's health sensor solutions provider, we will continue our efforts to enable more accessible and proactive care for patients by leveraging solutions that help make care possible in more places."

Now Accepting Second Round Production Orders:

To experience the Måna Digital Caregiving Assistant platform visit us at Get Mana Now and explore its features. To secure a place in-line for the next production run of Måna, join us as an Early Adopter by applying now and requesting a quote at Apply Now - Early Adopter Program. We are accepting orders from Caregiving facilities, Senior Living Communities, Adult Day Care facilities, and a limited number of direct to family clients.

Måna Care AB is a start-up that focuses on delivering an intuitive digital communication and care platform, Måna® (*). By blending the latest advances in generative AI, industrial IoT technology, and a unique communication protocol, Måna simplifies the care and communication among users, relatives, health, and social care professionals.

(*) Måna (mˈɑːnə) means to care.

