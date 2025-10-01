Weight Loss Supplement Market Size to Reach US$ 108 Billion by 2033, Growing at 14.1% CAGR - Report by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global weight loss supplement market reached nearly US$ 29 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to over US$ 108 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1%. Growth is driven by rising obesity rates, increasing health awareness, and new product innovations. The market is also boosted by lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, which increase the demand for effective weight management.

North America leads the market due to a health-conscious population, strong key players, and widespread acceptance of advanced weight loss products. Globally, obesity is increasing, with millions of children and adults facing weight issues. Sedentary lifestyles and easy access to high-calorie foods intensify the problem, creating a strong demand for convenient weight loss supplements. Many adults, particularly in the U.S., do not meet recommended activity levels, further fueling this trend.

The fat burners segment is expected to have 44.4% of the weight loss supplement market share.

The fat burners segment leads demand in the weight loss supplement market due to rising consumer interest in products that boost fat metabolism and energy. Multi-functional fat burners with broader wellness benefits are gaining popularity. In July 2025, PhenQ, a trusted over-the-counter fat burner for women, received endorsements from over 800 healthcare professionals as a safe, effective weight loss aid.

The powders segment dominated in 2024 with a 37.69% share. Powders are favored for flexible dosing, longer shelf life, and better nutrient absorption. New product launches like Abbott's PROTALITY protein-rich shake, introduced in January 2024, support weight loss and muscle health, further driving growth in this segment.

The North America global weight loss supplement market was valued at 41.1% market share in 2024

North America remains the top region in the weight loss supplements market, driven by high fitness awareness and lifestyle health concerns. In 2024-2025, major U.S. retailers such as CVS, GNC, and Amazon expanded their offerings with cleaner-label, natural ingredient products. Companies like Herbalife, MuscleTech, and Nature's Bounty also introduced digital health tools like apps and virtual coaching paired with supplement bundles. These innovations meet the growing demand for personalized, holistic weight management solutions.

U.S. Weight Loss Market Shifts as Noom Adds Medications to Personalized Programs

The U.S. weight loss supplement market is expected to expand, driven by rising health awareness and obesity rates. Startups like Noom are influencing consumer preferences with new, personalized programs. Noom's unique approach uses coaching and behavior tracking, and the company has introduced Noom Med, which includes anti-obesity medications like Wegovy. This move marks a major shift, adding pharmaceutical options to their weight loss services. It highlights the increasing role of medications in comprehensive weight management solutions in the U.S. market.

UK, France, and Germany Drive Europe's Expanding Weight Loss Supplement Market

The Europe weight loss supplement market is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing health concerns, greater awareness, and demand for natural products. Rising obesity rates and technological advances are key drivers, with many consumers seeking personalized nutrition options. In the UK, the market saw strong growth in 2024, reflecting a growing obesity problem 25.9% of adults are obese, and 37.9% are overweight. In France, nearly half of adults were overweight in 2020, and 17% were obese, emphasizing the public health challenge. For Germany, over 53% of adults struggle with excess weight, with obesity affecting almost 1 in 5 people, and rates rising with age for both men and women.

China and Japan Fuel Asia Pacific's Expanding Weight Loss Supplement Market

The Asia Pacific weight loss supplement market is growing rapidly, driven by rising health awareness, obesity rates, and demand for natural products. Increasing disposable income among the growing middle class fuels demand across the region. In China, about 35% of people are overweight and 15% obese, especially men. Japan's market expansion is supported by new, high-quality supplements addressing diverse consumer needs. This makes Asia Pacific a promising region for investment in weight loss products.

Key Weight Loss Supplement Companies

The major players in the weight loss supplement market include Abbott, Herbalife International, Inc., Amway, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Camillotek India Pvt Ltd., Fermentis Life Sciences, and Nutra Healthcare Private Limited, among others.

Key Developments in the Market

On December 12, 2024, Cellev8 Nutrition Inc., the pioneering company behind the innovative Cellev8 brand of patent-pending wellness products, proudly announced the launch of SlimCell, a revolutionary gummy designed for post-GLP-1 support, maintenance, and comprehensive weight management.

In September 2024, Lemme, the supplement brand founded by Kourtney Kardashian, announced its entry into the booming weight loss market with the launch of an "all-natural" GLP-1 supplement, inspired by the hormone targeted by the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.

