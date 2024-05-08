Wego Introduces WegoBeds, a Hotel Bedbank Connecting Middle East Hotels with Wego's Global Partner Network

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), has announced the launch of WegoBeds, a specialized B2B accommodation platform designed to meet the growing demand for accommodation solutions in the region.

WegoBeds bridges the gap between Middle East hotels and Wego's global partner network and it is also the primary hotel supply source for Wego's own online travel agency (OTA) and corporate travel businesses.

The GCC hospitality industry is projected to reach USD 37.62 billion by 2028, according to research and market's GCC hospitality report. Deloitte's findings indicate Dubai boasts a hotel room capacity exceeding 150,000, while Riyadh has added 28,465 rooms, and Doha has doubled its hotel inventory in the past decade to 39,968 rooms. WegoBeds' launch coincides with this growth, aiming to distribute these rooms to travel agencies worldwide.

WegoBeds offers a comprehensive solution for B2B accommodation bookings with real-time availability and competitive pricing that leverages Wego's extensive leadership and expertise in the MENA region. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, WegoBeds offers dynamic and static rates through channel managers and a dedicated extranet.

The company has recruited a team of experienced hotel contractors across the Middle East region to onboard new hotels to the WegoBeds platform and to then provide advice and support to hoteliers with respect to their global distribution strategy.

"The B2B hotel market is relatively fragmented from a B2B perspective and there is a lot of new supply coming onto the market in the next few years", said Craig Hewett, Wego Co-Founder and Chief Hotels Officer, "With WegoBeds we see an opportunity to create a one-stop-shop for anybody globally who wants to sell Middle East hotels and who wants a best-in-class technology platform.

WegoBeds offers 24x7 customer support in both English and Arabic to ensure resolution of questions raised or issues faced by our distribution partners or hoteliers.

Travel Buyers can access WegoBeds via our XML connectivity, providing them with access to a wide range of accommodation options across the region. With its strategic focus on MENA and its role as a specialized B2B accommodation platform, WegoBeds is well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable market conditions and drive innovation in the hospitality sector.

For queries relating to partnering with WegoBeds, please log on to https://wegobeds.com

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

