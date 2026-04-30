Wego Brings Türkiye's Rich Travel Experiences Closer to MENA Travellers

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a strategic collaboration with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) to enhance how travellers across the region discover, explore, and plan trips to Türkiye.

Türkiye

The partnership focuses on elevating destination discovery through richer content, deeper insights, and more intuitive trip planning, enabling travellers to explore Türkiye's wide-ranging cultural, historical, and natural experiences with greater confidence. By integrating Türkiye's diverse tourism offerings into Wego's platform, travellers can seamlessly navigate iconic landmarks and lesser-known regions within a single, trusted travel ecosystem.

Türkiye offers a compelling blend of ancient civilisations, Ottoman heritage, vibrant modern cities, Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines, and year-round travel appeal. Through Wego, travellers can discover experiences spanning Istanbul's historic neighbourhoods, Cappadocia's surreal landscapes, the coastal charm of Antalya and Bodrum, and the restorative thermal springs of Pamukkale, as well as emerging destinations that encourage deeper exploration beyond traditional routes.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Türkiye continues to resonate strongly with travellers across the MENA region because it offers such a rich mix of culture, nature, cuisine, and accessibility. Through our collaboration with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, we are enhancing how travellers discover and plan their journeys by bringing meaningful destination content and inspiration directly onto the Wego platform. This partnership supports smarter trip planning and encourages travellers to explore Türkiye more deeply, across regions and throughout the year."

The collaboration enhances Wego's destination-led experience with curated inspiration, practical travel insights, and seasonal highlights, supporting travellers throughout every stage of their journey planning. This responds to growing demand from MENA travellers for destinations that combine cultural familiarity with diversity, accessibility, and flexibility, whether planning short city breaks, family holidays, or multi-stop itineraries.

Sinan Seha Türkseven, General Manager of Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, said: "Partnering with Wego allows us to tap into a broad target audience across the Middle East and North Africa. We enjoy reaching out to consumers through a platform they already trust for travel planning. This collaboration supports our vision of presenting Türkiye as a destination that offers both cultural familiarity and depth, from historic cities and coastal regions to culinary routes and nature-based experiences. We look forward to welcoming more travellers to discover Türkiye's diversity across all seasons."

Travellers using Wego can access comprehensive destination information highlighting Türkiye's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, diverse culinary traditions, coastal escapes, and wellness experiences. Accommodation options range from boutique hotels and city stays to family-friendly and all-inclusive resorts, while strong air connectivity through multiple international airports allows travellers to design personalised journeys aligned with their interests and travel preferences.

Through this collaboration, Wego and TGA aim to inspire more meaningful travel experiences by showcasing Türkiye not only as a popular destination but as a country rich in stories, landscapes, and cultural layers waiting to be explored. Whether wandering through the historic streets of Istanbul, uncovering ancient ruins, indulging in regional cuisine, or relaxing along the coast, travellers are invited to experience Türkiye in ways that reflect their individual interests and travel aspirations.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

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