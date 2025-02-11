Wego and Visit Qatar Join Forces to Promote Qatar as a Premier Travel Destination

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Qatar and Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at positioning Qatar as a top-tier global travel destination.

Through this collaboration, Wego will leverage its extensive platform to spotlight Qatar's unique offerings, including its world-class luxury hotels, gourmet dining experiences, vibrant cultural festivals, and breathtaking landscapes.

From left to right - Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego and Saleh Al-Nisf, Senior Manager MENA at Visit Qatar

The partnership will feature a variety of joint marketing initiatives, compelling content collaborations, and exclusive travel deals, all designed to captivate a diverse audience of travelers and showcase the unmatched experiences Qatar has to offer.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, commented on the partnership: ""We're thrilled to join forces with Visit Qatar to showcase the charm and beauty of Qatar to our users. Together, we'll highlight the incredible range of experiences Qatar offers, from its breathtaking desert landscapes and pristine beaches to its vibrant cities and rich cultural heritage. We're confident this partnership will not only boost tourism to Qatar but also provide our users with unforgettable travel experiences."

As part of this collaboration, Wego's platform will feature tailored content, including in-depth travel guides, destination highlights, and exclusive offers for Wego users. Travelers will enjoy seamless booking options, personalized recommendations, and competitive pricing, making the entire journey planning to exploration easy and enjoyable.

Saleh Al-Nisf, Senior Manager MENA at Visit Qatar added: "This partnership with Wego is a testament to our commitment to positioning Qatar as a top choice for travelers seeking authentic, enriching, and unique experiences. By leveraging Wego's global reach, we aim to connect with travelers seeking unforgettable experiences from Qatar's hidden gems, iconic landmarks, and rich cultural tapestry. Together, we will drive tourism growth and further enhance Qatar's reputation as a leading global travel destination."

This strategic partnership between Visit Qatar and Wego is expected to significantly boost visitor numbers, contributing to Qatar's tourism sector growth while strengthening its connections with travelers across the Middle East and beyond. Together, they aim to redefine the travel experience, offering unmatched opportunities to explore the wonders of Qatar.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614402/Wego.jpg