Wego and Tourism Authority of Thailand Launch Campaign to Inspire Middle East Travel to the Land of Smiles

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to spark fresh interest in one of the region's favorite Asian destinations Thailand.

From left to right: Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego and Ahman Mad-adam, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office

This strategic alliance aims to amplify awareness around Thailand's diverse tourism offerings while encouraging travelers across the GCC and wider MENA region to return and reimagine their experience of the Land of Smiles. The campaign will focus on storytelling that highlights new discoveries beyond the traditional Thai hotspots, inviting travelers to explore the country's wellness sanctuaries, spiritual retreats, culinary journeys, and ecotourism escapes.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, commented: "Thailand has long been a top destination for MENA travelers, and today, it's more than just a beach getaway. From holistic healing retreats in Chiang Mai to island-hopping in Krabi and food trails in Bangkok, Thailand is evolving into a destination that caters to explorers, families, and luxury seekers alike. Through this partnership, we aim to share untold stories of Thailand that resonate with the aspirations of today's travelers, those looking for culture, comfort, and connection."

The collaboration will see Wego roll out personalized campaigns across digital, mobile, and social platforms, featuring authentic experiences, family-friendly itineraries, and travel deals curated to appeal to Arabic-speaking audiences and millennial explorers.

Ahman Mad-adam, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office, said: "Wego's leadership in MENA makes them the perfect partner to bring 'Amazing Thailand' to life for Middle Eastern travelers. In 2025, we proudly launch the 'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year' to showcase our blend of heritage, wellness, and modern luxury. From halal tourism to immersive cultural and sports experiences, Thailand is ready to welcome visitors with warmth and unforgettable moments. Our '5 Must-Do Experiences'—Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See—invite travelers to explore Thailand in deeper, more meaningful ways."

Thailand remains one of the most accessible and welcoming destinations for MENA travelers, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access for citizens of many regional countries, along with a strong infrastructure for halal-friendly dining, prayer facilities, and Arabic-speaking services.

With year-round appeal, affordable luxury, and a renewed focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, Thailand is positioning itself as a top destination for 2025 and beyond and Wego is proud to help lead that journey.

